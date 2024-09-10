IndyCar make race-changing announcement ahead of season finale in Nashville

IndyCar have issued a major announcement ahead of the season finale at the Nashville Superspeedway.

The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix will not only host the final race of the season, but also will decide the 2024 IndyCar champion.

Alex Palou currently reigns above Will Power in the standings, with 33 points separating the two drivers, and a race win from the Spanish-star could see him claim his third world title.

Power, on the other hand, has work ahead of him if he wants to win the title, and the Aussie star needs Palou to score 18 points or less even if he does win at Nashville.

Who will win the IndyCar title, Alex Palou or Will Power?

If a title fight was not enough excitement for IndyCar fans, the series have announced changes to the weekend in Tennessee.

IndyCar have introduced Firestone Firehawk alternate-compound tires which will be used in addition to the softer primary compounds.

As a result of these changes this weekend’s tire allotment has been updated, with each entry receiving six sets of primary-compound tires and four sets of alternate-compound tires.

Firestone will be bringing two tire compounds to Nashville

During the race teams must use one set of primary-compound tires and two sets of alternate-compound tires, ensuring two laps are completed on each set of required tires.

“Firestone has done a phenomenal job with this expanded format,” IndyCar President Jay Frye said.

“It will be interesting to watch how the different strategies play out. We look forward to an amazing race and championship for the NTT IndyCar Series at Nashville Superspeedway.”

