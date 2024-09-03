Power vows to 'FIGHT hard' in Nashville for IndyCar title

The IndyCar season finale is almost upon us, with two drivers in contention to claim the 2024 crown.

Heading to Nashville for the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix, Alex Palou continues to be the huge favorite for the title having performed somewhat of a rescue mission in the second race in Milwaukee on Sunday to preserve a 33-point lead at the top.

However, Will Power, after overcoming his own issues in Milwaukee, remains in with a mathematical shot.

The #12 Chevrolet driver has been chasing Palou in the standings for some time now, and in recent weeks, has halved the Spaniard's lead.

Will Power vows to fight hard

After only finishing 10th in Milwaukee's second race, Power knows that whilst he still remains in with a shout of the championship, it is very much an uphill battle.

Nevertheless, the #12 driver has vowed to fight hard in Nashville ahead of what should be a thrilling season finale.

"Today coulda been A DAY," Power posted on X, formerly Twitter.

"But we will fight hard in Nashville.

"Thanks to the 12 crew. And to all the fans who revived The Mile."

The IndyCar season finale is set to take place in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, September 15th.

The race is scheduled to take place at 3pm ET.

