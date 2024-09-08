IndyCar veteran reveals ideal 2025 team-mate

IndyCar veteran Graham Rahal has revealed exactly what he wants from a team-mate heading into the 2025 season.

Rahal currently pilots the #15 car for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing but 2024 has so far been a tough year.

READ MORE: IndyCar boss issues team-order decision as title fight heats up

The 35-year-old has five top-10 finishes to his name, for example, but his best outing was only an eighth place at Iowa, meaning he currently sits 18th in the IndyCar standings.

Rahal's current team-mates, Pietro Fittipaldi and Christian Lundgaard, sit 19th and 10th in the standings respectively heading into the season finale in Nashville next weekend.

READ MORE: Controversial IndyCar star leaves team with IMMEDIATE effect

Christian Lundgaard is set to leave Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

Graham Rahal reveals ideal 2025 team-mate

Lundgaard will not be at the team next season, however, having signed for Arrow McLaren for next season after impressing this campaign.

This means Rahal will have at least one new team-mate in 2025, and the veteran has told the media exactly what he wants alongside him.

"I think what I'm looking for is somebody that helps add to the equation,” Rahal explained.

“We as a team need to be moving forward, and we need to improve. And that's the gist of it. I want somebody that's going to be able to come in and help me. And so help not only me but help the team.

IndyCar's 2024 season comes to an end in Nashville next weekend

“We need to move forward. We need to try different things. We need to get better. We found some good stuff at St. Louis [Gateway]. … But it would be great to have somebody with experience. I have not been shy about that.”

One experienced free agent ahead of next season is the man Lundgaard will replace at McLaren, Alexander Rossi.

Whilst Rahal confessed it would be 'great to have a guy like Alex', ultimately, he is not the man to make that decision.

"Look, guys, the facts are the facts, which is maybe someday I make these decisions, but that day is not today," Rahal explained.

"So, you know, I can have my opinions, I can say my piece; that doesn't mean that's what's going to happen.”

READ MORE: IndyCar star to leave for coveted 2025 seat

Related