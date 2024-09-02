close global

IndyCar star without team for 2025 teases HUGE update on future

Alexander Rossi has teased that an update on his IndyCar future is coming very soon.

The 32-year-old currently pilots the #7 Arrow McLaren VELO Chevrolet, but his time with the team is set to come to an end after two years at the end of 2024 when his contract expires.

After being unable to come to a new deal, Arrow McLaren announced the signing of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing's Christian Lundgaard, with the Dane locking in the team's three drivers for 2025.

Naturally, this leaves Rossi looking for a new drive ahead of what will be his tenth season in IndyCar.

Alexander Rossi will leave Arrow McLaren at the end of 2024

Where will Alexander Rossi drive in 2025?

Now, Rossi has teased that an update on his future plans is coming in the not-too-distant future

Albeit, the Arrow McLaren star is yet to confirm where he will be driving in 2025.

“We’re gonna have some news for people shortly,” Rossi explained, via RACER.

“It’s been a pretty dynamic silly season for a lot of different reasons. Honestly, man, I just love the team that I’m driving for.

"I’m trying to do the best job that we can — really amazing people at that organization who deserve to end the year on a high note."

So far in 2024, Rossi has three top-five finishes to his name. However, so far, a race victory has eluded the American.

Rossi's team-mate, Pato O'Ward, meanwhile, has taken three wins in the 2024 IndyCar season.

"It’s been a pretty dumb second half of the season," the #7 driver added.

"But we’ve got the tools we need to end it on a high, so we’ll start with that this weekend and the rest will take care of itself.”

IndyCar Arrow McLaren Alexander Rossi Christian Lundgaard
