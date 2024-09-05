close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 champion SLAMS false rumors circulating on social media

F1 champion SLAMS false rumors circulating on social media

F1 champion SLAMS false rumors circulating on social media

Harry Whitfield
F1 champion SLAMS false rumors circulating on social media

An F1 champion has slammed an X user for spreading false rumors claiming that his car had broken down in Monaco.

A social media post originally depicted an F1 star's supercar being towed away, claiming that the car had broken down.

READ MORE: Haas F1 star BANNED after FIA penalty

The X post has since been deleted after it was revealed in reality the car was being delivered to his home.

This was confirmed later on by the driver with multiple pictures of him posing with his fancy new supercar.

Many of the drivers on the current F1 grid live in Monaco
The F1 legend has won the Monaco GP twice in his career so far

F1 legend showcases new car after reports of it breaking down

Fernando Alonso finished P11 at last weekend's Italian GP, as the Aston Martin remained on the edge of scoring points.

However, on Tuesday, the 42-year-old had to respond to a social media post claiming that his new Aston Martin Valkyrie supercar had broken down.

His reply, originally written in Spanish, translated to 'Gaining credibility' with the hashtag 'distantsources' alongside a series of laughing emojis, as Alonso appeared to mock the author for their lack of credibility and use of a false source.

READ MORE: Kelly Piquet reunited with F1 champion Verstappen

Fernando Alonso sits in ninth place in the drivers' standings with 50 points

Following on from his reply the two-time world champion revealed that his Valkyrie supercar, designed by Adrian Newey, had arrived.

"The day has arrived! I am a proud owner of the best road legal car on the planet. What a privilege to work for this brand," Alonso wrote.

F1's next stop will be Baku, where Alonso will be hoping that his Aston Martin doesn't break down during the Azerbaijan Grand Prix as he looks for a points finish.

READ MORE: Concerning reports emerge ahead of F1's Las Vegas Grand Prix

Related

F1 star reveals he's been racing with MAJOR injury
F1 Social

F1 star reveals he's been racing with MAJOR injury

  • August 11, 2024 19:00
Schumacher family release statement after F1 star reveals same-sex relationship
Latest F1 News

Schumacher family release statement after F1 star reveals same-sex relationship

  • July 18, 2024 03:00

Latest News

F1 Social

F1 champion SLAMS false rumors circulating on social media

  • 1 uur geleden
NASCAR News

NASCAR star hits back at REPLACEMENT claims

  • 2 uur geleden
Latest F1 News

Ferrari reveal MAJOR signing after 2025 split

  • 3 uur geleden
NASCAR News

Larson reveals ‘talks are ongoing’ over HISTORIC switch

  • Today 02:00
Max Verstappen

Verstappen slams Red Bull 'MONSTER' amid championship struggles

  • Today 01:00
Latest F1 News

Ricciardo reveals 'last chance' attempt at securing F1 future

  • Today 00:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x