F1 champion SLAMS false rumors circulating on social media
An F1 champion has slammed an X user for spreading false rumors claiming that his car had broken down in Monaco.
A social media post originally depicted an F1 star's supercar being towed away, claiming that the car had broken down.
The X post has since been deleted after it was revealed in reality the car was being delivered to his home.
This was confirmed later on by the driver with multiple pictures of him posing with his fancy new supercar.
F1 legend showcases new car after reports of it breaking down
Fernando Alonso finished P11 at last weekend's Italian GP, as the Aston Martin remained on the edge of scoring points.
However, on Tuesday, the 42-year-old had to respond to a social media post claiming that his new Aston Martin Valkyrie supercar had broken down.
His reply, originally written in Spanish, translated to 'Gaining credibility' with the hashtag 'distantsources' alongside a series of laughing emojis, as Alonso appeared to mock the author for their lack of credibility and use of a false source.
Following on from his reply the two-time world champion revealed that his Valkyrie supercar, designed by Adrian Newey, had arrived.
"The day has arrived! I am a proud owner of the best road legal car on the planet. What a privilege to work for this brand," Alonso wrote.
F1's next stop will be Baku, where Alonso will be hoping that his Aston Martin doesn't break down during the Azerbaijan Grand Prix as he looks for a points finish.
😂😂😂😂😂😂 .— Fernando Alonso (@alo_oficial) September 3, 2024
Ganando credibilidad 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂#fuentesDistantes 😂😂😂
