Rising Andretti star receives coveted IndyCar PRIZE
Rising Andretti star Louis Foster has received a coveted IndyCar prize after claiming the Indy NXT title at the Milwaukee Mile.
The British star has achieved seven race wins with Andretti Global this year, taking his second season in the series to new heights with a championship bid.
As a result of his success this season Foster has been tipped to make an IndyCar promotion in 2025, with team COO Rob Edwards believing that he is "100% deserving" of a call-up.
Foster has previously tested an Andretti Autosport car at Road America in September 2023, impressing the team on his debut, and will be hoping his championship title will be enough to clinch a full-time seat next year.
Will Louis Foster move to IndyCar for 2025?
If Foster is successful, he will follow in the footsteps of former Indy NXT star Nolan Siegel, who stepped up to IndyCar this season to compete with Arrow McLaren full-time.
Andretti Global currently fields Kyle Kirkwood, Colton Herta and Marcus Ericsson who all remain on multi-year deals with the team, leaving little space for Foster if he is called up.
Whilst the 21-year-old's IndyCar future remains undecided, he will receive $850,000 to be applied to an IndyCar oval test at Texas Motor Speedway and a coveted entry to one of motorsport’s most iconic events - the Indy 500.
“It’s amazing,” Foster said following his championship victory in Milwaukee.
“I’m just speechless. I’ve got to thank the team; they’ve been behind me the last two years.
“Massive thank you to everyone on the No. 26 crew, and my sponsors… It’s just been a crazy two years and I’m super happy to come out with the win.”
