Andretti reveal UPDATE on 2025 line-up

Andretti Global COO Rob Edwards has provided an update on their 2025 IndyCar Series line-up.

The team’s current line-up consists of Kyle Kirkwood, Colton Herta and Marcus Ericsson, with Herta their best performing driver this season and currently sitting fifth in the championship.

Herta is currently contracted with Andretti until 2027, with Kirkwood and Ericsson also on multi-year deals with the team.

However, as Andretti’s junior drivers impress in Indy NXT, this line-up could be subject to change for 2025.

Colton Herta is signed with Andretti until 2027

Louis Foster and Jamie Chadwick’s IndyCar chances

Andretti star Louis Foster leads the Indy NXT championship, and Edwards has hinted at his IndyCar chances next season.

“I think Louis was torn very much between doing another year of Indy NXT or jumping to IndyCar; trying to find the right opportunity in IndyCar for 2024,” he said to Autosport.

“Not just because he’s winning a lot of races for us, but I think having worked with him now for the last year-and-a-half, he’s a much more complete driver and a lot better prepared to be successful in IndyCar than he would have been after one year in Indy NXT. For me, he is 100% deserving of getting an opportunity next year.”

‌Foster’s team-mate, Jamie Chadwick, has also had an impressive season becoming the first woman to win an Indy NXT road race last month.

Can Jamie Chadwick make the jump up to IndyCar?

“On Jamie, huge progress this year,” Edwards added.

“We have always tried to position that programme as we hired her because we believe in her as a driver. Period.”

“I also think that if she needed to do Indy NXT again for another year and then find the right opportunity in IndyCar, then I think that would be a good thing as well. We’re hugely invested in her being successful in that arena and I think it has shown over what we’ve been doing over the last year and a half.”

