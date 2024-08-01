British IndyCar prospect SLAMS F1 in major praise of US racing

Indy NXT leader Louis Foster has detailed why he thinks a career in the US is significantly more feasible than in Europe and F1.

The British youngster has won five times in ten events so far this season, and holds a comfortable lead in the standings as the championship enters its final four races.

Foster previously raced in British F4 and F3, but did not have the funding to continue on the expensive European circuit.

Having made the switch to the US, the 21-year-old has quickly shared his opinion about how IndyCar does a 'million things' better than F1.

It can be difficult for drivers to access the higher feeder series

F1's system slated by Indy NXT leader

Finances play a huge role in motorsport careers. It is no secret that many drivers on the F1 grid benefitted from deep family pockets or useful connections.

At the end of the day, the biggest support you can give a driver is financial,” Foster explained to Motorsport Magazine.

“There are some eye-watering figures that are being paid to go and racing in Europe, even if you’re on an academy program, I don’t know any drivers that are getting a fully funded series – you’ve still got to find usually about half of the budget.

“Obviously, money doesn’t come out of thin air, but F1 doesn’t do as good of a job as IndyCar does with supporting young talent. If you win here, you’re valued a lot more.”

If Foster goes on to win Indy NXT, it is likely he will get a drive in the NTT IndyCar series. F2 winners, however, have struggled to secure a seat of late.

Oscar Piastri is one of the few recent F2 champions with an F1 drive

2021 champion Oscar Piastri only gained a seat in 2023, whereas the two recent winners, Felipe Drugovich and Theo Pourchaire, have had to settle for reserve roles.

It also seems unlikely that current leader Isack Hadjar will be rewarded with a seat in 2025.

“That doesn’t sit right,” said Foster. “They’ve worked all their lives to get to this point, and they’ve won the championship that’s supposed to get them in and they’re now just sitting on the sidelines.”

Several drivers formerly of the European pathway have secured top seats in the US, such as former F2 contender Christian Lundgaard.

Foster also emphasized his love for the racing in North America: “I know people in Europe can look down on American racing, but I think in recent years people have started to kind of realise that it is very competitive.

“At the Iowa double-header recently, everyone thought Newgarden would dominate, but in the first race he was nowhere. The action is very good compared to F1.”

“IndyCar does things a million times better than F1,” he concluded. “[Imagine] if I was to win Indy NXT and they say ‘Cool, put these headphones on and sit behind the crew chief for three years.’ I’m there to race! Everyone’s there to race.”

