F1 2024 Italian Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

The FIA have confirmed the starting grid for Sunday's Italian Grand Prix at Autodromo Nazionale Monza.

Lando Norris continued his remarkable resurgence this season, securing his second pole position in a row and his fifth overall.

The McLaren star, hot off his stunning Zandvoort victory, outpaced his team-mate Oscar Piastri by a narrow margin of 0.109 seconds. He will be looking to convert his advantage into a third career win and chip away at Max Verstappen's lead at the top of the standings.

George Russell of Mercedes was the closest challenger in third, while Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz only managed to secure fourth and fifth for Ferrari on home soil.

Further down the order, Lewis Hamilton qualified in sixth place by a healthy margin ahead of the Red Bull duo of Verstappen and Sergio Perez, while Alexander Albon and Nico Hulkenberg followed in ninth and tenth respectively.

F1 Italian Grand Prix 2024 starting grid

1. Lando Norris [McLaren]: 1:19.327s
2. Oscar Piastri [McLaren]: +0.109s
3. George Russell [Mercedes]: +0.113s
4. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari]: +0.134s
5. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari]: +0.140s
6. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes]: +0.186s
7. Max Verstappen [Red Bull]: +0.695s
8. Sergio Perez [Red Bull]: +0.735s
9. Alex Albon [Williams]: +0.972s
10. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas]: +1.012s
11. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin]: +1.094s
12. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB]: +1.152s
13. Kevin Magnussen [Haas]: +1.371s
14. Pierre Gasly [Alpine]: +1.411s
15. Esteban Ocon [Alpine]: +1.439s
16. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB]: +1.618s
17. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin]: +1.686s
18. Franco Colapinto [Williams]: +1.734s
19. Valtteri Bottas [Sauber]: +1.774s
20. Zhou Guanyu [Sauber]: +2.118s

When is the 2024 Italian Grand Prix?

The race kicks off at 3pm local time (CEST) on Sunday, September 1. This translates to 2pm BST, 9am EDT, 8am CDT and 6am PDT, as well as 11pm in Australia (AEST).

x