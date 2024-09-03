Hamilton makes prediction as Mercedes officially announce F1 champ's replacement

Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has made a prediction regarding his replacement as Mercedes officially announced who would step into the Brit's car next year.

Hamilton is set to join Ferrari for 2025 and beyond in a hugely exciting move for F1.

For much of the time since that announcement was made, Mercedes junior and F2 driver Antonelli has been rumored to be tasked with filling Hamilton's enormous shoes at the team.

Now, though, it is official, with Mercedes confirming Antonelli's driver for 2025 on Saturday.

Lewis Hamilton will join Charles Leclerc at Ferrari in 2025

Kimi Antonelli has now been confirmed as Lewis Hamilton's replacement

What has Lewis Hamilton said about Kimi Antonelli?

Hamilton has had no involvement in the search for his replacement, though has regularly vocalized his support for the idea that Mercedes should recruit Antonelli.

Hamilton's rookie year in F1 saw him thrust into a team competing for wins, and he picked up four in his debut season with McLaren.

Should Mercedes continue their upturn in form - the W15 has three wins to its name in the previous five races - Antonelli could find himself in a similar position.

However, whereas Hamilton replaced Pedro de la Rosa and partnered reigning double-world champion Fernando Alonso, Antonelli will line-up alongside an easier - though still a stern - test in George Russell.

On his Instagram story, Hamilton offered his well wishes to the young Italian and predicted him to be a worthy addition at Mercedes from 2025.

"Congrats @‌kimi.antonelli. I have no doubt that you’ll bring a lot to the team alongside George next year 👏🏾,” he wrote.

Lewis Hamilton congratulates Kimi Antonelli (@lewishamilton)

Antonelli made his F1 debut with Mercedes in FP1 at the Italian Grand Prix, though his session came to an untimely end after just 10 minutes when he hit the barrier.

That did not affect his standing with team principal Toto Wolff, who confirmed the 2025 line-up one day later.

