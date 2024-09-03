Hamilton makes prediction as Mercedes officially announce F1 champ's replacement
Hamilton makes prediction as Mercedes officially announce F1 champ's replacement
Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has made a prediction regarding his replacement as Mercedes officially announced who would step into the Brit's car next year.
Hamilton is set to join Ferrari for 2025 and beyond in a hugely exciting move for F1.
READ MORE: Kelly Piquet reunited with F1 champion Verstappen
For much of the time since that announcement was made, Mercedes junior and F2 driver Antonelli has been rumored to be tasked with filling Hamilton's enormous shoes at the team.
Now, though, it is official, with Mercedes confirming Antonelli's driver for 2025 on Saturday.
READ MORE: Haas F1 star BANNED after FIA penalty
What has Lewis Hamilton said about Kimi Antonelli?
Hamilton has had no involvement in the search for his replacement, though has regularly vocalized his support for the idea that Mercedes should recruit Antonelli.
Hamilton's rookie year in F1 saw him thrust into a team competing for wins, and he picked up four in his debut season with McLaren.
Should Mercedes continue their upturn in form - the W15 has three wins to its name in the previous five races - Antonelli could find himself in a similar position.
However, whereas Hamilton replaced Pedro de la Rosa and partnered reigning double-world champion Fernando Alonso, Antonelli will line-up alongside an easier - though still a stern - test in George Russell.
On his Instagram story, Hamilton offered his well wishes to the young Italian and predicted him to be a worthy addition at Mercedes from 2025.
"Congrats @kimi.antonelli. I have no doubt that you’ll bring a lot to the team alongside George next year 👏🏾,” he wrote.
Antonelli made his F1 debut with Mercedes in FP1 at the Italian Grand Prix, though his session came to an untimely end after just 10 minutes when he hit the barrier.
That did not affect his standing with team principal Toto Wolff, who confirmed the 2025 line-up one day later.
READ MORE: Hamilton snubbed as AMERICAN F1 star named sexiest driver
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Ricciardo reveals 2024 'DOWNFALL' as F1 future remains unclear
- 20 minutes ago
Hamilton makes prediction as Mercedes officially announce F1 champ's replacement
- 1 uur geleden
Norris explains Verstappen 'dig' after Ricciardo WARNING
- 2 uur geleden
Horner 'IGNORED' by Ford chief during Red Bull investigation
- 3 uur geleden
Newey F1 future news coming 'this week' as Red Bull legend set to confirm next move
- Yesterday 20:00
Power vows to 'FIGHT hard' in Nashville for IndyCar title
- Yesterday 19:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov