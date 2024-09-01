F1 2024 Italian Grand Prix Driver of the Day: What is it and how to vote for it

Formula 1's Driver of the Day category is back in 2024 to help provide an extra level of excitement to fans at the backend of races.

Your next chance to take part on race day is TODAY (Sunday, September 1), during the Italian Grand Prix.

Launched back in 2016, Driver of the Day is an official F1 award, which creates much debate.

Remember, this is not about who wins the race or who has the fastest car. It’s the driver who has performed the best given the challenges he has faced on any given Sunday.

Who has won F1 Driver of the Day so far this season?

Last time out in the Netherlands saw Lando Norris secure a dominant victory by a margin of 22.896 seconds over home favorite Max Verstappen.

The young Brit was voted DOTD with 24.6% of the vote, followed by Charles Leclerc with 17.5% and Lewis Hamilton with 14%.

Here is the full 2024 roll of honor:

Race Driver of the Day Finishing Position Votes Bahrain GP Carlos Sainz 3 31.4% Saudi Arabian GP Oliver Bearman 7 48.3% Australian GP Carlos Sainz 1 38.4% Japanese GP Charles Leclerc 4 23.8% Chinese GP Lando Norris 2 26.4% Miami GP Lando Norris 1 41% Emilia Romagna GP Lando Norris 2 31.4% Monaco GP Charles Leclerc 1 32.4% Canadian GP Lando Norris 2 24.7% Spanish GP Lando Norris 2 28.3% Austrian GP Lando Norris DNF 24.6% British GP Lewis Hamilton 1 36.1% Hungarian GP Oscar Piastri 1 34.9% Belgian GP Lewis Hamilton 1 (after Russell's disqualification) 26.1% Dutch GP Lando Norris 1 24.6% Italian GP Azerbaijan GP Singapore GP United States GP Mexican GP Brazilian GP Las Vegas GP Qatar GP Abu Dhabi GP

How is F1 Driver of the Day chosen?

This is all about the F1 fans getting a chance to decide the award during every single race.

Voting opens during the latter stages of each race and closes when the race ends.

How to vote for Driver of the Day

It’s incredibly simple to get involved. You just need to go to the voting page on the official F1 website and cast your vote once the window opens.

Your next opportunity is Sunday, September 15, at Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

What is the prize for Driver of the Day?

Drivers do not receive a trophy, and there is no financial incentive. It is simply a recognition of a driver's performance from the viewing public.

