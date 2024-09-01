close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 2024 Italian Grand Prix Driver of the Day: What is it and how to vote for it

F1 2024 Italian Grand Prix Driver of the Day: What is it and how to vote for it

F1 2024 Italian Grand Prix Driver of the Day: What is it and how to vote for it

GPFans Staff
F1 2024 Italian Grand Prix Driver of the Day: What is it and how to vote for it

Formula 1's Driver of the Day category is back in 2024 to help provide an extra level of excitement to fans at the backend of races.

Your next chance to take part on race day is TODAY (Sunday, September 1), during the Italian Grand Prix.

READ MORE: F1 Results Today: Championship race SHIFTS as Verstappen destroyed at home

Launched back in 2016, Driver of the Day is an official F1 award, which creates much debate.

Remember, this is not about who wins the race or who has the fastest car. It’s the driver who has performed the best given the challenges he has faced on any given Sunday.

Who has won F1 Driver of the Day so far this season?

Last time out in the Netherlands saw Lando Norris secure a dominant victory by a margin of 22.896 seconds over home favorite Max Verstappen.

The young Brit was voted DOTD with 24.6% of the vote, followed by Charles Leclerc with 17.5% and Lewis Hamilton with 14%.

Here is the full 2024 roll of honor:

Race Driver of the Day Finishing Position Votes
Bahrain GP Carlos Sainz 3 31.4%
Saudi Arabian GP Oliver Bearman 7 48.3%
Australian GP Carlos Sainz 1 38.4%
Japanese GP Charles Leclerc 4 23.8%
Chinese GP Lando Norris 2 26.4%
Miami GP Lando Norris 1 41%
Emilia Romagna GP Lando Norris 2 31.4%
Monaco GP Charles Leclerc 1 32.4%
Canadian GP Lando Norris 2 24.7%
Spanish GP Lando Norris 2 28.3%
Austrian GP Lando Norris DNF 24.6%
British GP Lewis Hamilton 1 36.1%
Hungarian GP Oscar Piastri 1 34.9%
Belgian GP Lewis Hamilton 1 (after Russell's disqualification) 26.1%
Dutch GP Lando Norris 1 24.6%
Italian GP
Azerbaijan GP
Singapore GP
United States GP
Mexican GP
Brazilian GP
Las Vegas GP
Qatar GP
Abu Dhabi GP

READ MORE: Concerning reports emerge ahead of F1's Las Vegas Grand Prix

How is F1 Driver of the Day chosen?

This is all about the F1 fans getting a chance to decide the award during every single race.

Voting opens during the latter stages of each race and closes when the race ends.

How to vote for Driver of the Day

It’s incredibly simple to get involved. You just need to go to the voting page on the official F1 website and cast your vote once the window opens.

Your next opportunity is Sunday, September 15, at Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

What is the prize for Driver of the Day?

Drivers do not receive a trophy, and there is no financial incentive. It is simply a recognition of a driver's performance from the viewing public.

READ MORE: F1 champion admits Hamilton forced him out of sport

Related

Mercedes Formula 1 Lando Norris Hamilton Italian Grand Prix Driver of the Day
F1 2024 Dutch Grand Prix Driver of the Day: What is it and how to vote for it
Dutch Grand Prix

F1 2024 Dutch Grand Prix Driver of the Day: What is it and how to vote for it

  • August 25, 2024 15:45
F1 2024 Belgian Grand Prix Driver of the Day: What is it and how to vote for it
Belgian Grand Prix

F1 2024 Belgian Grand Prix Driver of the Day: What is it and how to vote for it

  • July 28, 2024 15:45

Latest News

Breaking F1 News

Haas F1 star on verge of RACE BAN after FIA penalty

  • 16 minutes ago
Breaking F1 News

Ricciardo slammed with DOUBLE FIA penalty at Monza

  • 21 minutes ago
Italian Grand Prix

F1 2024 Italian Grand Prix Driver of the Day: What is it and how to vote for it

  • 40 minutes ago
Italian Grand Prix

Verstappen calls for Hamilton PENALTY as Mercedes star forced off

  • 46 minutes ago
IndyCar Series

IndyCar Today: Hy-Vee Milwaukee Mile 250 Race 2 start times, schedule and TV channels

  • 2 uur geleden
NASCAR Cup 2024

NASCAR Race Today at Darlington: Cook Out Southern 500 start times and how to watch live

  • 3 uur geleden
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x