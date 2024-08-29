Wolff hints SURPRISE Schumacher return with bizarre SAUSAGE reference

Toto Wolff has hinted at a surprise F1 comeback for Ralf Schumacher whilst making a bizarre reference to the former driver.

The 2024 silly season has seen various dramatic driver market changes, including Lewis Hamilton's move to Ferrari.

In addition to Hamilton, the 2025 grid will welcome new faces such as Ollie Bearman, as old ones like Kevin Magnussen are set to depart.

With only a few seats remaining, there are those outside of the grid, such as Liam Lawson and Mick Schumacher, who are still hunting for a seat.

Toto Wolff makes bizarre reference to Ralf Schumacher

A light-hearted exchange occurred during an interview with Sky Sports Germany, where Wolff couldn’t resist making a cheeky reference to Schumacher fitting in his racing attire.

Schumacher, who enjoyed a six-year stint in Formula 1 and secured six Grand Prix victories, recently made a winning return to the track.

The 49-year-old German raced alongside his son, David, in the Prototype Cup Germany at the Nürburgring, where the father-son duo claimed two victories.

Wolff praised Schumacher’s performance in the race but couldn’t help but add a humorous twist.

"When it comes to stepping up to a prototype, you always have to keep pushing, keep giving it your all. You can be proud of our generation," Wolff said. "You reinforced this at the Nürburgring last weekend along with your son David."

Wolff jokingly suggested that Schumacher might be a candidate for a Formula 1 comeback.

"A candidate for Formula 1," Wolff quipped, "You never forget how to drive, right?"

Schumacher, who has transitioned into a successful punditry career since his F1 days, responded with a smile, "Yeah, I know. It’s not too bad, but it was definitely enjoyable."

Wolff, however, saved his best for last. Reflecting on Schumacher’s appearance in his racing suit.

"You look dynamic in your racing suit," Wolff admitted.

"Not like a sausage squeezed into it."

Schumacher, laughed it off, replying, "We made sure it was extra large."

