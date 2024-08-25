F1 2024 Dutch Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Zandvoort
F1 2024 Dutch Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Zandvoort
F1 is back this weekend, with the Dutch Grand Prix marking the first of the season's final 10 rounds.
The stage is all set for a thrilling showdown at Circuit Zandvoort today (Sunday, August 25th) with Lando Norris looking to grab his second career victory after his win in Miami earlier this year.
However, it won't be an easy task as home favorite Max Verstappen will be eager to capitalize on the Brit's poor pole-to-win record and snatch his eighth win of the season after going four races without a victory.
Despite his recent dry spell, the Dutchman remains the championship leader, holding a 78-point advantage over Norris.
Dutch Grand Prix weather forecast
Sunday, August 25: Race
After a rainy couple of days, there's a 15 per cent chance of showers interfering with the start of today's race which begins at 3pm local time. However, the forecast suggests that the sky will clear up as the race progresses.
The day's highest temperature will be 18 degrees, dropping to 15 degrees at night. Humidity will be around 62 per cent, with a moderate breeze from the south west.
READ MORE: Verstappen THRASHED after Hamilton suffers disaster
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 2024 Dutch Grand Prix Driver of the Day: What is it and how to vote for it
- 15 minutes ago
Dutch Grand Prix: Norris suffers HUGE setback as McLaren F1 star's struggles continue
- 44 minutes ago
Haas F1 star DEMOTED as late decision made at Dutch Grand Prix
- 1 uur geleden
F1 2024 Dutch Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Zandvoort
- 1 uur geleden
IndyCar Race Today: Grand Prix of Portland start times, schedule and TV channels
- 3 uur geleden
NASCAR Coke Zero Sugar 400 results: Dramatic late pass denies Busch HISTORIC win
- 3 uur geleden
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct