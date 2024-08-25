close global

F1 Race Today: Dutch Grand Prix 2024 start time and how to watch live

Find out when and where to watch the 2024 Dutch Grand Prix as Lando Norris looks to secure his second career victory.

The young McLaren star stormed to pole position in qualifying on Saturday, registering a speedy time of 1:09.673s and denying home hero Max Verstappen a fourth consecutive pole position at Zandvoort.

Although Norris had secured three pole positions before, he has failed to translate any of them into a victory. However, the Briton will be hoping to finally turn his advantage into a second career win and close in on the gap with championship leader Verstappen.

Starting in third place will be Oscar Piastri in the other McLaren, with George Russell and Sergio Perez rounding out the top five.

Dutch Grand Prix - Sunday, August 25, 2024

The 72-lap race kicks off today (Sunday, August 25) at 3pm local time. Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Central European Time: 3pm Sunday
United Kingdom (BST): 2pm Sunday
United States (EDT): 9am Sunday
United States (CDT): 8am Sunday
United States (PDT): 6am Sunday
Australia (AEST): 11pm Sunday
Australia (AWST): 9pm Sunday
Australia (ACST): 10:30pm Sunday
Mexico (CST): 7am Sunday
Japan (JST): 10pm Sunday
South Africa (SAST): 3pm Sunday
Egypt (EEST): 4pm Sunday
China (CST): 9pm Sunday
India (IST): 6:30pm Sunday
Brazil: 10am Sunday
Singapore: 9pm Sunday
Saudi Arabia: 4pm Sunday
United Arab Emirates: 5pm Sunday
Turkey: 4pm Sunday

How to watch the 2024 Dutch Grand Prix live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

United Kingdom: Sky Sports, Channel 4
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
Spain: DAZN F1
Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
Italy: Sky Italia
Germany: Sky Deutschland
France: Canal+
Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN
Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico
Singapore: beIN SPORTS
China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria: Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS
Africa: SuperSport
Latin America: ESPN

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

Circuit Zandvoort circuit key facts

First Grand Prix: 1952
Track length: 4.259km
Number of laps: 72
Race distance: 306.587km
Lap record: 1:11.097 - Lewis Hamilton (2021)
Most wins: James Clark (4)
Most pole positions: René Arnoux (3)

