Find out when and where to watch the 2024 Dutch Grand Prix as Lando Norris looks to secure his second career victory.

The young McLaren star stormed to pole position in qualifying on Saturday, registering a speedy time of 1:09.673s and denying home hero Max Verstappen a fourth consecutive pole position at Zandvoort.

Although Norris had secured three pole positions before, he has failed to translate any of them into a victory. However, the Briton will be hoping to finally turn his advantage into a second career win and close in on the gap with championship leader Verstappen.

Starting in third place will be Oscar Piastri in the other McLaren, with George Russell and Sergio Perez rounding out the top five.

Dutch Grand Prix - Sunday, August 25, 2024

The 72-lap race kicks off today (Sunday, August 25) at 3pm local time. Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Central European Time: 3pm Sunday

United Kingdom (BST): 2pm Sunday

United States (EDT): 9am Sunday

United States (CDT): 8am Sunday

United States (PDT): 6am Sunday

Australia (AEST): 11pm Sunday

Australia (AWST): 9pm Sunday

Australia (ACST): 10:30pm Sunday

Mexico (CST): 7am Sunday

Japan (JST): 10pm Sunday

South Africa (SAST): 3pm Sunday

Egypt (EEST): 4pm Sunday

China (CST): 9pm Sunday

India (IST): 6:30pm Sunday

Brazil: 10am Sunday

Singapore: 9pm Sunday

Saudi Arabia: 4pm Sunday

United Arab Emirates: 5pm Sunday

Turkey: 4pm Sunday



How to watch the 2024 Dutch Grand Prix live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

United Kingdom: Sky Sports, Channel 4

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra

Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports

Spain: DAZN F1

Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo

Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten

Italy: Sky Italia

Germany: Sky Deutschland

France: Canal+

Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)

Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN

Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico

Singapore: beIN SPORTS

China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent

Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports

Austria: Servus TV, ORF

Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS

Africa: SuperSport

Latin America: ESPN



F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

Circuit Zandvoort circuit key facts

First Grand Prix: 1952

Track length: 4.259km

Number of laps: 72

Race distance: 306.587km

Lap record: 1:11.097 - Lewis Hamilton (2021)

Most wins: James Clark (4)

Most pole positions: René Arnoux (3)



