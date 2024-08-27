close global

Wolff reveals 'mistake' made with Verstappen relationship

Toto Wolff has revealed the cause of his rift with the Verstappen camp after claiming he made a 'mistake' with their relationship.

Mercedes and Red Bull fought head-to-head for the title in 2021, with Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton entering the final race on equal points.

Following four-consecutive titles for Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen mounted a challenge to the seven-time world champion in what was a thrilling season.

The pair found themselves colliding on various occasions, including Monza, Saudi Arabia and most controversially Silverstone.

Lewis Hamilton lost the 2021 title on the last lap in Abu Dhabi
Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton clashed at the 2021 British GP

Toto Wolff reveals Silverstone 2021 ‘mistake’

Hamilton and Verstappen came together during Lap 1 of the British Grand Prix, where Verstappen sustained a 51G hit in the impact at Copse corner.

It was Hamilton who won the race, with Red Bull calling out Mercedes’ celebrations afterwards as disrespectful.

In a recent interview, Toto Wolff has since revealed that their reaction was a ‘mistake’ and that it caused a bad relationship with the Verstappen’s.

"We had a bad relationship for a while and that started in Silverstone in 2021," Wolff said to Algemeen Dagblad .

"That season took its toll. It was so intense and we all felt that things were not right between us.

Toto Wolff admits handling of 2021 Silverstone crash was a 'mistake'

"Where it really went wrong was in Silverstone, where I made a mistake. I didn't call Jos on the day of the incident and I should have."

Since Hamilton announced his departure from Mercedes, Wolff has been trying to acquire the signature of Verstappen, and revealed their relationship has been repaired.

“In 2022 I had a conversation with Jos in Singapore. We were transparent about the mistakes we made on both sides,” Wolff added.

“This sport demands so much from you that you sometimes look at events with tunnel vision. That happened in 2021 and it wasn't good."

