F1 finally returns from summer break this weekend, with the Dutch Grand Prix at Circuit Zandvoort kicking off the second half of the 2024 season.

The first half was a thrilling and unpredictable affair, with seven different drivers claiming victory in the last 14 races.

Carlos Sainz, Lando Norris, Charles Leclerc, George Russell, and Oscar Piastri each secured a single win, while Lewis Hamilton added two victories to his tally at Silverstone and Spa-Francorchamps.

However, it was Max Verstappen who dominated the scene, claiming the remaining seven wins and solidifying his position as the championship leader.

As the series heads to the Netherlands for the first of the final ten rounds, the Dutchman will be eager to end his four-race win drought and secure his eighth victory of the year in front of his home crowd.

F1 Practice times - Dutch Grand Prix

The action starts today with FP1 at 12:30pm local time (CEST), followed by FP2 at 4pm. Then, on Saturday, FP3 gets underway at 11:30pm, leading up to the all-important qualifying session at 3pm.

Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Dutch Grand Prix FP1 - Friday, August 23, 2024

Local time (CEST): 12:30pm Friday

United Kingdom (BST): 11:30am Friday

United States (EDT): 6:30am Friday

United States (CDT): 5:30am Friday

United States (PDT): 3:30am Friday

Australia (AEST): 8:30pm Friday

Australia (AWST): 6:30pm Friday

Australia (ACST): 8pm Friday

Mexico (CST): 4:30am Friday

Japan (JST): 7:30pm Friday

South Africa (SAST): 12:30pm Friday

Egypt (EEST): 1:30pm Friday

China (CST): 6:30pm Friday

India (IST): 4pm Friday

Brazil: 7:30am Friday

Singapore: 6:30pm Friday

Saudi Arabia: 1:30pm Friday

United Arab Emirates: 2:30pm Friday

Turkey: 1:30pm Friday



Dutch Grand Prix FP2 - Friday, August 23, 2024

Local time (CEST): 4pm Friday

United Kingdom (BST): 3pm Friday

United States (EDT): 10am Friday

United States (CDT): 9am Friday

United States (PDT): 7am Friday

Australia (AEST): 12am Saturday

Australia (AWST): 10pm Friday

Australia (ACST): 11:30am Friday

Mexico (CST): 8am Friday

Japan (JST): 11pm Friday

South Africa (SAST): 4pm Friday

Egypt (EEST): 5pm Friday

China (CST): 10pm Friday

India (IST): 7:30pm Friday

Brazil: 11am Friday

Singapore: 10pm Friday

Saudi Arabia: 5pm Friday

United Arab Emirates: 6pm Friday

Turkey: 5pm Friday



Dutch Grand Prix FP3 - Saturday, August 24, 2024

Local time (CEST): 11:30am Saturday

United Kingdom (BST): 10:30am Saturday

United States (EDT): 5:30am Saturday

United States (CDT): 4:30am Saturday

United States (PDT): 2:30am Saturday

Australia (AEST): 7:30pm Saturday

Australia (AWST): 5:30pm Saturday

Australia (ACST): 7pm Saturday

Mexico (CST): 3:30am Saturday

Japan (JST): 6:30pm Saturday

South Africa (SAST): 11:30am Saturday

Egypt (EEST): 12:30pm Saturday

China (CST): 5:30pm Saturday

India (IST): 3pm Saturday

Brazil: 6:30am Saturday

Singapore: 5:30pm Saturday

Saudi Arabia: 12:30pm Saturday

United Arab Emirates: 1:30pm Saturday

Turkey: 12:30pm Saturday



How to watch the Dutch Grand Prix practice live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

United Kingdom: Sky Sports

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra

China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent

Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN

Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten

Italy: Sky Italia

Spain: DAZN F1

Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo

Germany: Sky Deutschland

France: Canal+

Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports

Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico

Singapore: beIN SPORTS

Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)

Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports

Austria: Servus TV, ORF

Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS

Africa: SuperSport

Latin America: ESPN



F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

