Mercedes make Verstappen decision as Hamilton successor revealed

Mercedes have made a decision regarding Max Verstappen as they are set to unveil who will replace Lewis Hamilton.

Hamilton will join Ferrari next season, after achieving six world titles and breaking several records at Mercedes.

Since the announcement was made shortly before the start of this season, speculation over who will take over from the 39-year-old has continued to dominate the headlines.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has made no secret of his desire to bring in the best driver available, with three-time world champion Max Verstappen touted as a potential option despite still being under contract at Red Bull.

The Dutchman has reportedly been considering his future options, but has gone on record to say he is planning on staying at the constructors' championship holders for at least another season.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton will make the move to Ferrari next season

Toto Wolff had been hopeful of luring Max Verstappen to Mercedes

Kimi Antonelli set to take Lewis Hamilton seat

Another name linked with the vacant seat is young prospect Andrea Kimi Antonelli, who has been tipped to reach the top in F1.

The 17-year-old Italian is currently racing in F2, but his performances have already caught the eye of Wolff, who has been impressed with his rapid progress so far.

It is now believed that that Wolff has given up on trying to sign Verstappen, opening the door for Antonelli to make the step up from the sport's second tier.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli now appears all but certain of driving for Mercedes in F1

Dutch media outlet De Telegraaf reported: “The main character in this whole story, Verstappen himself, has always been crystal clear: his intention was and is to stay at Red Bull - at least in 2025.

"Wolff knows that too and that is what will happen.

"Apart from the fact that Verstappen is less easy to pry away from Red Bull, now that a much-discussed side letter to the contract of top advisor Helmut Marko has been adjusted.

"Previously, a provision was included that Verstappen could get out of his contract, which runs until 2028, if Marko were to leave the Red Bull ship - that has now disappeared.”

