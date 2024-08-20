Schumacher earns WHOLESOME win in racing return

Former Formula 1 race winner Ralf Schumacher has made a winning return to racing, in a wholesome moment with his son.

German star Schumacher raced in F1 between 1997-2007, claiming six grand prix victories throughout his career.

READ MORE: Hamilton to run 'failed' Mercedes upgrades at Dutch Grand Prix

He was ultimately overshadowed by seven-time world champion brother Michael Schumacher, who is largely considered to be one of the greatest F1 drivers of all time.

Away from F1, Ralf Schumacher also raced in the Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters for five seasons, before retiring and more recently becoming a pundit and co-commentator during race weekends for Sky Germany.

Ralf Schumacher has become a fixture of Sky Germany's coverage

Ralf Schumacher's brother Michael Schumacher claimed seven world championship titles

Ralf Schumacher makes winning return

Now, Schumacher has made a return to racing, alongside his son and Michael Schumacher's nephew David Schumacher.

The 22-year-old is the son of Ralf and Cora Brinkmann, who was married to Schumacher between 2001-2015 and has recently given an explosive interview about her ex-husband's public coming out.

David Schumacher is a racer himself, driving in a variety of different motorsport series including a brief spell following in his father's footsteps in DTM.

Now, the father-son duo have teamed up together to take two victories in the Prototype Cup Germany at the Nurburgring last weekend.

It is unclear whether or not this was the start of a regular racing partnership, but 49-year-old Schumacher took to Instagram to celebrate this wholesome victory.

"An incredible day," he exclaimed.

"A win in the first race. Many thanks to the team for the great car and to all partners who support us 😊."

READ MORE: Hamilton snubbed as AMERICAN F1 star named sexiest driver

Related