IndyCar star reveals infuriating reason he couldn’t challenge for Bommarito 500 victory
IndyCar star Scott McLaughlin has revealed that an issue with his engine prevented him from challenging for the race victory in Saturday's Bommarito 500 at the World Wide Technology Raceway.
McLaughlin would have had his eyes set firmly on the victory after qualifying on pole for Saturday's race. However, he only came home in second.
After a somewhat controversial ending, McLaughlin's team-mate Josef Newgarden was the driver to take the win after 260 laps of action, making it a Team Penske one-two up front.
Frustratingly, though, McLaughlin revealed after the race that an issue with his car at the last restart prevented him from really being able to challenge his team-mate for the win.
McLaughlin: I couldn't get close
Speaking to NBC Sports live on air, McLaughlin explained that at the last restart, his hybrid did not work, meaning he was down on power compared to his rivals.
“There was a one-on-one with the teams in the pit stop. So we lost track position,” McLaughlin explained, reflecting on the moment he felt the race was lost.
“But that last restart, for some reason, my hybrid didn't work. So I couldn't deploy. So I couldn't get close.”
Despite missing out on the chance to compete for the win, McLaughlin expressed happiness at picking up good points that still leave him with an outside shot at the championship.
“But, overall, really good night for the Dex Imaging Chevy," McLaughlin added.
“I think we stuck it out. Obviously pretty chaotic.
"We led a lot of laps and we can be proud of the night.”
McLaughlin now sits p5 in the 2024 drivers' standings - 73 behind championship leader Alex Palou with just four races of the season remaining.
P2, car was super quick last night and I felt I drove one of my best oval races of my career, but just fell short! We got great points and will keep pushing on. The #thirsty3s never give up!!! pic.twitter.com/fwJFjWt6fA— Scott McLaughlin (@smclaughlin93) August 18, 2024
