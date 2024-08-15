Two-time Indy 500 winner admits he would be 'kicked out' of modern F1

Former Formula 1 star Juan Pablo Montoya has confessed that his aggressive driving style and outspoken nature would likely see him ejected from the sport if he were competing today.

Montoya, who won seven grands prix during his career from 2001 to 2006, reflected on how the sport has evolved, admitting that his past antics would no longer be tolerated in the current F1 environment.

Now a popular figure in the paddock as a pundit and commentator, the two-time Indy 500 winner candidly discussed his racing days while speaking with fans during a paddock tour.

Speaking exclusively to GPBlog, he recalled how the sport's culture in his era allowed for a more combative approach, something that he believes would be unacceptable in today’s more regulated and scrutinised F1.

“When I think back to some of the things I did, especially at Monaco in 2005, I know I’d be out of F1 very quickly if I did that today,” Montoya stated with a chuckle.

Montoya: F1 driver mentality is 'different'

The Colombian was referencing an incident where his unsportsmanlike conduct during qualifying led to a chain-reaction crash that involved several drivers.

“The sport has changed a lot. It’s not just me—everyone raced with a different mentality back then. It was a very cultural sport, and now it’s a little different.”

Montoya also had successful stints in IndyCar and NASCAR

Despite stepping away from full-time racing, Montoya remains deeply connected to the sport.

When he’s not guiding tours or sharing anecdotes, he’s offering his unfiltered analysis of current events in F1, much like he did during his racing days.

“Some things haven’t changed,” he laughed.

Montoya’s reflections offer a stark contrast between F1 of the early 2000s and the highly controlled environment of the modern era, underscoring how much the sport has evolved in just over a decade.

