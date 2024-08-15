Red Bull rivals host SECRET Verstappen talks
Red Bull rivals host SECRET Verstappen talks
Mercedes have reportedly hosted secret talks in an attempt to try and sign Red Bull star Max Verstappen.
READ MORE: Hamilton to run 'failed' Mercedes upgrades at Dutch Grand Prix
Despite being under contract with the team until 2028, the champion's future has been widely speculated, especially as Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has expressed his interest in the Dutchman.
The rumoured move follows recent upheavals within the Red Bull camp and a series of strong performances from Mercedes, who have emerged as serious contenders.
Is Verstappen happy at Red Bull?
Former team boss, Eddie Jordan, has made bold claims regarding Verstappen’s potential switch to Mercedes, citing the recent “turmoil” at Red Bull as a key factor that could influence the reigning champion's decision.
The high-profile departures of Red Bull’s design mastermind Adrian Newey and sporting director Jonathan Wheatley have reportedly unsettled the team, raising questions about its future stability.
In an interview with F1-Insider, Jordan remarked, “The turmoil at Red Bull, the departures of Adrian Newey and Jonathan Wheatley cannot please Max and his father, Jos.”
His comments have fuelled further speculation about Verstappen’s future, especially as Mercedes continue to close the performance gap.
Secret Talks and Strategic Plans
Adding to the intrigue, Jordan revealed on the Formula For Success podcast that Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff, alongside INEOS boss Jim Ratcliffe and Mercedes CEO Ola Källenius, held a secret meeting in Monaco, where they discussed the possibility of securing Verstappen’s services.
“They put together a fighting fund to cover the potential salary requirements for Max,” Jordan claimed.
“Surely that gives some indication about the steely commitment by Toto and his team to actually get Max on board at some stage.”
A Changing Landscape
The timing of these developments is significant, as F1 prepares for a major regulatory overhaul in 2026.
New cars and power units will be introduced, potentially reshuffling the competitive order.
Mercedes, with their recent resurgence, have positioned themselves as a formidable force, winning three of the last four races in the 2024 season.
With Verstappen on course to secure his fourth consecutive drivers’ title this year, a move to Mercedes could mark the next chapter in his illustrious career.
Jordan’s insights suggest that such a switch is not only possible but increasingly likely as the sport heads into a new era.
READ MORE: Formula 1 announce NEW Las Vegas partnership
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Richmond pole-winner BEGS NASCAR to expand rule change
- 10 minutes ago
Ricciardo 'tipped' for SHOCK Mercedes seat
- 1 uur geleden
IndyCar star gives TELLING answer to F1 links
- 2 uur geleden
EXCLUSIVE: Newey 'would LOVE' Hamilton F1 partnership
- 3 uur geleden
Petty hits out at Richmond crash 'victim'
- Yesterday 21:00
Hamilton DOUBT revealed as Verstappen named as Ferrari target
- Yesterday 20:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep