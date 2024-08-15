Red Bull rivals host SECRET Verstappen talks

Mercedes have reportedly hosted secret talks in an attempt to try and sign Red Bull star Max Verstappen.

READ MORE: Hamilton to run 'failed' Mercedes upgrades at Dutch Grand Prix

Despite being under contract with the team until 2028, the champion's future has been widely speculated, especially as Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has expressed his interest in the Dutchman.

The rumoured move follows recent upheavals within the Red Bull camp and a series of strong performances from Mercedes, who have emerged as serious contenders.

Could Verstappen be on his way to Mercedes?

Is Verstappen happy at Red Bull?

Former team boss, Eddie Jordan, has made bold claims regarding Verstappen’s potential switch to Mercedes, citing the recent “turmoil” at Red Bull as a key factor that could influence the reigning champion's decision.

The high-profile departures of Red Bull’s design mastermind Adrian Newey and sporting director Jonathan Wheatley have reportedly unsettled the team, raising questions about its future stability.

In an interview with F1-Insider, Jordan remarked, “The turmoil at Red Bull, the departures of Adrian Newey and Jonathan Wheatley cannot please Max and his father, Jos.”

His comments have fuelled further speculation about Verstappen’s future, especially as Mercedes continue to close the performance gap.

Toto Wolff has been an admirer of Verstappen's skills since his karting days

Secret Talks and Strategic Plans

Adding to the intrigue, Jordan revealed on the Formula For Success podcast that Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff, alongside INEOS boss Jim Ratcliffe and Mercedes CEO Ola Källenius, held a secret meeting in Monaco, where they discussed the possibility of securing Verstappen’s services.

“They put together a fighting fund to cover the potential salary requirements for Max,” Jordan claimed.

“Surely that gives some indication about the steely commitment by Toto and his team to actually get Max on board at some stage.”

Mercedes have enjoyed a resurgence in recent form

A Changing Landscape

The timing of these developments is significant, as F1 prepares for a major regulatory overhaul in 2026.

New cars and power units will be introduced, potentially reshuffling the competitive order.

Mercedes, with their recent resurgence, have positioned themselves as a formidable force, winning three of the last four races in the 2024 season.

With Verstappen on course to secure his fourth consecutive drivers’ title this year, a move to Mercedes could mark the next chapter in his illustrious career.

Jordan’s insights suggest that such a switch is not only possible but increasingly likely as the sport heads into a new era.

READ MORE: Formula 1 announce NEW Las Vegas partnership

Related