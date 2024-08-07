New Verstappen 'team-mate' named after major error

Max Verstappen will be joined by a new ‘team-mate’ at the Dutch Grand Prix after a major error has baffled F1 fans.

Speculation regarding Red Bull’s line-up after the summer break intensified, after a series of poor performances from Sergio Perez.

The Mexican has scored 24 points in the last six races, the lowest of the top eight in the drivers’ championship.

As Perez has failed to maximise his performances, McLaren have gained in the constructors’ championship with just 42 points separating them from Red Bull.

Sergio Perez has had a woeful 2024 season

Sergio Perez will remain at Red Bull

Who will partner Max Verstappen at Red Bull?

Perez’s F1 future was hanging by a thread entering the summer break, but Red Bull were quick to end rumours about their driver’s departure.

Team principal, Christian Horner, confirmed that Perez would be continuing with the team after the summer break, and that they would not be replacing him.

If the 34-year-old had been replaced, it was unclear who the first choice would have been, with Red Bull reserve driver Liam Lawson, and Racing Bull’s star Daniel Ricciardo both named as contenders.

Despite Red Bull retaining faith in Perez, the Dutch GP app lacked the conviction that he would be racing in Zandvoort.

The Dutch GP app made a serious error with the driver profile for Daniel Ricciardo, which confirmed him as Verstappen’s team-mate.

Dutch GP app makes Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull blunder

“The self-styled Honey Badger is cuddly on the outside by fierce on the inside,” read the app’s description of Ricciardo.

“Behind Ricciardo’s laidback demeanor and wide smile lies a razor-sharp racer with grit. Ricciardo is a formidable competitor, with podium finishes and races wins at Red Bull.

“A brief stint at Renault and McLaren followed, but didn’t yield a title. after a short break he returned to Red Bull, showcasing his speed again at AlphaTauri, now RB.

“As Verstappen’s teammate, he continues to strive for success.”

