FIA confirm fresh PENALTY after Verstappen incident at Belgian Grand Prix

The FIA have confirmed that a penalty will be awarded after an incident involving Max Verstappen and Zhou Guanyu at Spa.

Verstappen’s Belgian Grand Prix weekend started with the news that he would receive a 10-place grid penalty for the race on Sunday, after exceeding his internal combustion engine (ICE) allowance.

READ MORE: F1 Belgian Grand Prix Qualifying Results: Ferrari snatch Belgian pole from DOMINANT Verstappen

Despite this setback the Dutchman was on top form in qualifying, setting the fastest time but will start the race in P11 due to the penalty.

Qualifying was also not all smooth sailing for Verstappen, who was involved in an incident during Q1.

Max Verstappen was impeded in Q1

FIA announce penalty for Zhou Guanyu

Verstappen was coming through Turn 17 during the final stages of Q1, where he met Zhou who was driving slowly on the racing line.

The Dutchman was furious over team radio, with the Sauber driver placed under investigation for impeding in the wet conditions.

“I got told he was in phase with me… but in the end he was on a flying lap, so yeah quite simple,” Zhou said to the media including GPFans after qualifying.

“They said he was in phase but he was on a flying lap.”

READ MORE: F1 Belgian Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Stavelot

Zhou Guanyu has received a three-place grid penalty

The FIA have since confirmed that Zhou will receive a three-place grid penalty for impeding Verstappen, and was found in breach of Article 37.5 of the regulations.

According to the Stewards the team informed Zhou about Verstappen, however their information was ‘not accurate enough’.

Nonetheless they deemed it the Sauber driver’s responsibility to not ‘unnecessarily impede’ others, which they believe Zhou did.

Zhou set the slowest time of the session, but had his position upgraded to 19th thanks to Yuki Tsunoda - who will start last as a result of his 60-place grid penalty.

The Chinese driver's new penalty will see him drop from 19th to...still 19th, because three is a smaller number than 60.

READ MORE: 'Extraordinary' meeting set up as FIA announce points change decision

Related