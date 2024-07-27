FIA announce race POSTPONED as Spa weekend severely disrupted by weather
The FIA have postponed a race at Spa as wet weather continues to disrupt the grand prix weekend.
Throughout its history the Belgian Grand Prix has been blighted by extreme weather, with the 2021 grand prix called off after two laps of racing.
Saturday at the Belgian GP has already been disrupted by the weather, with the drivers unable to complete any dry runs in FP3.
Most of the final session was red flagged, after Lance Stroll endured a terrifying crash in his Aston Martin, and the track was deemed too dangerous.
F2 sprint race postponed at Spa
As the rain continued, the start to the Formula 2 sprint race was gradually pushed back, until after 50 minutes of delays it was announced the race had been postponed.
The race was scheduled to start at 14:15 local time, but as rain continued to hit the track Bernd Maylander completed a lap in the safety car and deemed the track unsafe.
ART driver Zak O’Sullivan was set to start on pole as part of the reverse grid start for F2 sprint races, but it was Paul Aron who set the fastest time in qualifying and will start tomorrow’s feature race on pole.
The sprint race has been rescheduled for 18:15 local time, providing conditions do not worsen at Spa.
