Drive to Survive star warns Sainz of major Audi RISK

Drive to Survive star and former Haas boss Guenther Steiner has warned Ferrari Formula 1 star Carlos Sainz of a big risk that comes with making a potential move to Audi.

Sainz is set to lose his Ferrari seat at the end of this season and will be replaced by Mercedes star and seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton for 2025 and beyond.

Sainz is yet to commit his future to any team, as a handful of options await the 29-year-old, including a move to Kick Sauber, who will become an Audi works team from 2026.

Yet Steiner, who left his position as Haas team principal at the start of the year, believes that a move to the team would be a risk, despite the prestige that comes with driving for a works team.

Carlos Sainz has a decision to make for next season

Lewis Hamilton will replace Carlos Sainz at Ferrari in 2025

Guenther Steiner issues Carlos Sainz warning

Speaking on The Red Flags podcast, Steiner assessed Sainz's current options, suggesting a move to Mercedes is more likely than Red Bull, as well as raising a key issue with a potential move to Audi.

"There’s a lot of talk about Carlos going to Mercedes for a year," Steiner told The Red Flags podcast. "I think the chances he goes to Mercedes are bigger than him ending up at Red Bull.

"But I understand why Carlos is not in a hurry to make a decision. All the other teams are still waiting, Williams, Alpine, Audi is still waiting for him. So he just waits until somebody is not good enough.

Guenther Steiner believes a move to Audi would be risky for Carlos Sainz

"They all want to wait, these factory teams like Alpine and Audi, they want the best driver on the market.

"They know that the other ones [drivers] they can still get anyway, as until that domino falls, I don’t think anything will be moving...

"The risk with Audi [for Sainz] is higher as they’ve never made an F1 engine. Well, they did, but it was a long time ago."

