Wolff confirms potential Hamilton replacement 'NOT INTERESTED'

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has confirmed that one of the potential names that could have replaced Lewis Hamilton was 'not interested' in moving to Mercedes.

Hamilton is set to leave the Brackley-based outfit at the end of 2024 after it was announced earlier this year that he had signed for Ferrari for 2025 and beyond.

That bombshell left Wolff searching for a new driver for next season, and despite being months ago, Mercedes are yet to name who will drive alongside George Russell in 2025.

Red Bull star Max Verstappen is one name that has been linked, along with the likes of Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, and Mercedes junior star Andrea Kimi Antonelli.

It has now transpired, however, that another name was also considered.

Lewis Hamilton will wave goodbye to Mercedes at the end of 2024
Mercedes junior star Andrea Kimi Antonelli is an option to replace Hamilton

Fernando Alonso 'not interested' in replacing Lewis Hamilton

Two-time champion Fernando Alonso was also considered to replace Hamilton, Toto Wolff has confirmed, but the Spaniard was not interested in doing so, the Mercedes chief has claimed.

Wolff recently discussed all things F1 with Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, and the Mercedes boss was quizzed on whether or not Alonso had been considered for a Silver Arrows seat.

"Of course we considered Fernando," Wolff replied to the Spanish outlet.

"But, at the time, Fernando was not interested in driving for Mercedes.

Fernando Alonso was reportedly 'not interested' in moving to Mercedes

"Also, he was offered a long-term contract at Aston Martin. That's how we perceived it at the time."

That long-term contract Wolff is alluding to was signed by Alonso, with the team confirming they had tied him down for 2025 and beyond earlier this campaign.

Unfortunately for Alonso, despite landing multiple podiums in 2023, Aston Martin have been left behind by their rivals in 2024, with the Silverstone-based outfit the fifth-best team in F1 currently, according to the constructors' standings.

Alonso has even finished outside of the points at four of the last six grands prix, with his best result of the campaign - a P5 - coming at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix back in March.

F1 Standings

