close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 British Grand Prix 2024 results: Final classification with penalties applied

F1 British Grand Prix 2024 results: Final classification with penalties applied

F1 British Grand Prix 2024 results: Final classification with penalties applied

F1 British Grand Prix 2024 results: Final classification with penalties applied

55 days shy of 1000 without a win, Lewis Hamilton banished his barren spell with a masterful drive in mixed conditions in a dramatic British Grand Prix.

Lining up second on the grid behind Mercedes team-mate George Russell, a tense and chaotic battle unfurled over the 52 laps seeing the lead change hands multiple times between the Silver Arrows duo and the McLarens of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri as the British weather dumped a customary shower on Silverstone and forced the switch to intermediate tires.

READ MORE: Hamilton moved to TEARS after breaking winless streak - Top three verdict

As the track began to dry, a perfectly timed pit stop for slicks saw Hamilton leapfrog the Norris to become a race leader, while Russell's hopes for a second consecutive win were dashed by a water system failure which forced him to retire from the race.

The final five laps saw Verstappen, who snatched second from Norris, hunt down the seven-time champion for the win, but Hamilton held firm at the front, finishing 1.465ec ahead of the Dutchman to claim a record-extending 104 race victories.

This win, which marks the first since the 2021 Saudi GP, has shattered Michael Schumacher's record for most wins on a single track in F1 history with his 9th win at Silverstone.

Lewis Hamilton now holds the record for most wins on a single track (9) and most wins in a single grand prix (9)

2024 British Grand Prix - Final classification

1. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes]: 1:22:27.059sec
2. Max Verstappen [Red Bull]: +1.465sec
3. Lando Norris [McLaren]: +7.547sec
4. Oscar Piastri [McLaren]: +12.429sec
5. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari]: +47.318sec
6. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas]: +55.722sec
7. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin]: +56.569sec
8. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin]: +1:03.577sec
9. Alex Albon [Williams]: +1:08.387sec
10. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB]: +1:19.303sec
11. Logan Sargeant [Williams]: +1:28.960sec
12. Kevin Magnussen [Haas]: +1:30.153sec
13. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB]: +1 LAP
14. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari]: +1 LAP
15. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber]: +1 LAP
16. Sergio Perez [Red Bull]: +2 LAPS
17. Esteban Ocon [Alpine]: +2 LAPS
18. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber]: +2 LAPS
NC. George Russell [Mercedes]: DNF
NC. Pierre Gasly [Alpine]: DNF

Fastest Lap: Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - 1:28.293sec on lap 52.

READ MORE: NASCAR team DROPS Hooters as sponsor

Related

Red Bull Lewis Hamilton Max Verstappen Mercedes Lando Norris George Russell
First trailer for Brad Pitt F1 movie RELEASED
F1 Off The Track

First trailer for Brad Pitt F1 movie RELEASED

  • Yesterday 23:00

Latest News

Latest F1 News

Perez could LOSE drive to F1 rival with Red Bull chief cryptic

  • 39 minutes ago
NASCAR

Grant Park 165 Race Results: Larson DISASTER as Bowman back on top in wet Chicago race

  • 1 uur geleden
F1 Off The Track

Hamilton gives verdict on CONTROVERSIAL Brad Pitt F1 movie title

  • 2 uur geleden
IndyCar

Mid-Ohio Indy 200 Race Results: O'Ward victorious amid Newgarden penalty woes

  • 3 uur geleden
British Grand Prix

F1 British Grand Prix 2024 results: Final classification with penalties applied

  • Today 16:00
Latest F1 News

Mid-season FIRING for American F1 driver possible admits boss

  • Today 15:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x