F1 British Grand Prix 2024 results: Final classification with penalties applied

55 days shy of 1000 without a win, Lewis Hamilton banished his barren spell with a masterful drive in mixed conditions in a dramatic British Grand Prix.

Lining up second on the grid behind Mercedes team-mate George Russell, a tense and chaotic battle unfurled over the 52 laps seeing the lead change hands multiple times between the Silver Arrows duo and the McLarens of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri as the British weather dumped a customary shower on Silverstone and forced the switch to intermediate tires.

As the track began to dry, a perfectly timed pit stop for slicks saw Hamilton leapfrog the Norris to become a race leader, while Russell's hopes for a second consecutive win were dashed by a water system failure which forced him to retire from the race.

The final five laps saw Verstappen, who snatched second from Norris, hunt down the seven-time champion for the win, but Hamilton held firm at the front, finishing 1.465ec ahead of the Dutchman to claim a record-extending 104 race victories.

This win, which marks the first since the 2021 Saudi GP, has shattered Michael Schumacher's record for most wins on a single track in F1 history with his 9th win at Silverstone.

Lewis Hamilton now holds the record for most wins on a single track (9) and most wins in a single grand prix (9)

2024 British Grand Prix - Final classification

1. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes]: 1:22:27.059sec

2. Max Verstappen [Red Bull]: +1.465sec

3. Lando Norris [McLaren]: +7.547sec

4. Oscar Piastri [McLaren]: +12.429sec

5. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari]: +47.318sec

6. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas]: +55.722sec

7. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin]: +56.569sec

8. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin]: +1:03.577sec

9. Alex Albon [Williams]: +1:08.387sec

10. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB]: +1:19.303sec

11. Logan Sargeant [Williams]: +1:28.960sec

12. Kevin Magnussen [Haas]: +1:30.153sec

13. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB]: +1 LAP

14. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari]: +1 LAP

15. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber]: +1 LAP

16. Sergio Perez [Red Bull]: +2 LAPS

17. Esteban Ocon [Alpine]: +2 LAPS

18. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber]: +2 LAPS

NC. George Russell [Mercedes]: DNF

NC. Pierre Gasly [Alpine]: DNF



Fastest Lap: Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - 1:28.293sec on lap 52.

