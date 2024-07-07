Verstappen handed FIA punishment for Silverstone error
Max Verstappen has been fined after a pitlane incident during the British Grand Prix.
The champion was found in breach of Article 34.7 of the Sporting Regulations, exceeding the speed limit in the pits set at 80 km/h and going over by 0.4 km/h.
READ MORE: Rain causes CHAOS for leaders at Silverstone
Verstappen has been fined €100 for the incident but continues to run in the grand prix at Silverstone.
More to follow...
