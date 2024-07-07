close global

Verstappen handed FIA punishment for Silverstone error

Max Verstappen has been fined after a pitlane incident during the British Grand Prix.

The champion was found in breach of Article 34.7 of the Sporting Regulations, exceeding the speed limit in the pits set at 80 km/h and going over by 0.4 km/h.

READ MORE: Rain causes CHAOS for leaders at Silverstone

Verstappen has been fined €100 for the incident but continues to run in the grand prix at Silverstone.

More to follow...

