Ferrari star ALREADY in private chats with Hamilton before 2025 move
Charles Leclerc has revealed that he is already in conversations with future Ferrari team-mate Lewis Hamilton.
Hamilton is set to join the iconic Scuderia outfit from 2025 on a two-year deal to replace the outgoing Carlos Sainz.
Since making the switch from McLaren in 2013, the 39-year-old has won six world titles with Mercedes, but has been surpassed as the sport's dominant force in recent seasons by Red Bull star Max Verstappen.
It's almost three years since the Brit last tasted victory, and he has looked a long way off the pace in 2024 during what has been a disappointing final season with the team.
Despite showing signs of promise in Montreal and Barcelona - where he secured his first podium of the campaign - Hamilton was left frustrated last weekend at the Austrian Grand Prix, labelling his performance 'shocking' as he watched team-mate George Russell steal a rare win.
Hamilton is already looking forward to next season, when he hopes to be in the mix to challenge for a historic eighth world championship.
Preparation for 2025 already under way
His future partner Leclerc has now admitted the pair have spoken about teaming up in 2025, and have taken steps to forge a positive relationship which he hopes will help get Ferrari back to the top of F1.
As reported by The Mirror, the Monegasque confirmed their recent discussions have covered a wide range of topics.
On what they have talked about, he said: "I think it is mixed - maybe a little bit about the way it is now, with Ferrari and where we are at.
"But this is a very little part of our discussions. He is still 100 per cent focused on his season, this season, with Mercedes.
"So we cannot exchange about everything yet, of course, but just in preparation of next year, maybe of our common passions - design, fashion in general.
"But then 80 or 90 per cent of what we speak about is just private stuff, how life is going, music."
