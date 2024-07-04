Brundle confirms Verstappen to Mercedes has a 'good chance'
Formula 1 podium sitter and pundit Martin Brundle believes that there is a 'good chance' that Max Verstappen links up with Mercedes in the future.
The three-time champion's Red Bull future has been the subject of intense speculation all season, with rumours of a move to the Silver Arrows in motion for a few months.
These claims have been continually shot down by team boss Christian Horner, whilst Verstappen himself recently confirmed he would be in a Red Bull seat next season.
With his contract up in 2026, however, uncertainty still remains regarding his long-term plans.
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has made no secret of his intention to sign the three-time champion as a replacement for Lewis Hamilton, admitting before last weekend's Austrian Grand Prix that he was looking to 'convince' the 26-year-old to switch sides.
The Austrian has been embroiled in a long-running war of words with his Red Bull counterpart, recently labelling him as 'stupid' following Horner's latest comments on Mercedes' pursuit of his star man.
Mercedes remain a realistic option
In the latest twist to the ongoing story, Sky Sports F1 pundit Brundle has delivered a confident prediction on where Verstappen's future lies.
When asked if the reigning champion could eventually line up alongside George Russell at Mercedes, he admitted: “At some point, I think there’s a good chance of that. Nobody’s got the crystal ball even available to them for 2026 yet.
“But my feeling, there’s a lot of talk in the paddock that Max can exit and go to Mercedes next year - I think that’s receding quite a lot.
"Then their question is: ‘Is Kimi Antonelli really ready to step into that spotlight alongside George and the works Mercedes team?'.
“There’s a lot of plate spinning and a lot of balls up in the air in terms of, we’ve got half a dozen drivers who haven’t yet sat down and obviously, Carlos Sainz now is the cork in that bottle, assuming Max is going to be at Red Bull.”
