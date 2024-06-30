Horner suggests OLDER Verstappen as Hamilton's Mercedes replacement
Horner suggests OLDER Verstappen as Hamilton's Mercedes replacement
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has offered a funny solution to Mercedes' hunt for a driver to replace Lewis Hamilton.
Toto Wolff has made his ambitions clear to sign Max Verstappen since the start of the F1 season.
READ MORE: Red Bull to host return of F1 race winner
Ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix, Verstappen confirmed he would be staying with the reigning constructors' champions in 2025, but with his contract up the following season, his long-term future remains uncertain.
The 26-year-old currently holds a healthy advantage at the top of the drivers' standings, and looks well on course to secure his fourth straight world title.
Horner hits out at 'distraction tactics'
Horner has already criticised his Mercedes counterpart for generating 'noise' around his star talent, and has questioned the motives behind why the team are openly discussing another driver on the grid.
The 50-year-old was asked by media why he thought Wolff has consistently spoken about his desire to sign the three-time champion, and offered an alternative suggestion which could solve the Mercedes' chief's problem.
"That's a question you would have to ask Toto," replied Horner.
"Max was pretty resolute in what he said in this conference [on Thursday].
"He's always been absolutely consistent with that with the team - I think it's purely a tactic of distraction.
"If he does want a Verstappen for next year then I guess Jos is potentially available."
READ MORE: Ex-F1 boss shares DISLIKE for Verstappen hobby
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Ricciardo at THREAT of RB axe before British Grand Prix
- 5 minutes ago
Red Bull chief seen driving Aston Martin after signing rumours
- 1 uur geleden
Horner suggests OLDER Verstappen as Hamilton's Mercedes replacement
- 2 uur geleden
FIA deliver Mercedes investigation verdict after Hamilton Austrian GP incident
- 3 uur geleden
F1 driver market set to 'move' as Sainz delays CRUCIAL decision
- Yesterday 20:00
Denny Hamlin STORMS to NASCAR Ally 400 pole
- Yesterday 19:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug