Horner suggests OLDER Verstappen as Hamilton's Mercedes replacement

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has offered a funny solution to Mercedes' hunt for a driver to replace Lewis Hamilton.

Toto Wolff has made his ambitions clear to sign Max Verstappen since the start of the F1 season.

Ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix, Verstappen confirmed he would be staying with the reigning constructors' champions in 2025, but with his contract up the following season, his long-term future remains uncertain.

The 26-year-old currently holds a healthy advantage at the top of the drivers' standings, and looks well on course to secure his fourth straight world title.

Max Verstappen's long-term future at Red Bull remains uncertain
Toto Wolff has made no secret of his desire to sign Verstappen for Mercedes

Horner hits out at 'distraction tactics'

Horner has already criticised his Mercedes counterpart for generating 'noise' around his star talent, and has questioned the motives behind why the team are openly discussing another driver on the grid.

The 50-year-old was asked by media why he thought Wolff has consistently spoken about his desire to sign the three-time champion, and offered an alternative suggestion which could solve the Mercedes' chief's problem.

"That's a question you would have to ask Toto," replied Horner.

Mercedes are looking to replace Ferrari-bound Lewis Hamilton

"Max was pretty resolute in what he said in this conference [on Thursday].

"He's always been absolutely consistent with that with the team - I think it's purely a tactic of distraction.

"If he does want a Verstappen for next year then I guess Jos is potentially available."

Lewis Hamilton Max Verstappen Mercedes Christian Horner Toto Wolff Austrian Grand Prix
x