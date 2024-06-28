McLaren in NEW motorhome after Spanish GP fire incident
McLaren in NEW motorhome after Spanish GP fire incident
McLaren have confirmed that they will be in a temporary motorhome at the Austrian Grand Prix after a fire last weekend.
The Spanish Grand Prix was an overall success for the Woking based outfit, with Lando Norris taking pole position on Saturday, and a second place on Sunday.
Prior to qualifying and the race, however, things had taken a turn for the worst in the paddock when a fire broke out inside their hospitality unit.
One McLaren team member was even taken to hospital, although the team later confirmed that they were later released and given the all-clear.
McLaren reveal temporary motorhome after fire
Following the damage to their usual hub, McLaren are now using a temporary motorhome and hospitality unit, with this weekend's event in Austria coming as part of an F1 triple-header and therefore just days after the last race in Spain.
According to F1i.com, the team had been working tirelessly to clean and repair the damage from the fire for this weekend, but the unit is now in Germany undergoing a thorough deep clean.
The above report speculates that McLaren's main hub could return for the British Grand Prix next weekend, although state that a later return is more likely.
Despite no doubt being an inconvenience, the above change does not appear to have majorly hindered McLaren's preparations for this weekend's F1 Sprint or Austrian Grand Prix.
Although much more modest in terms of size and design than what they are accustomed to, F1i have stated that there is adequate space for the team's engineers to operate and for meals to be provided for their mechanics.
Furthermore, it was revealed that drivers Norris and Piastri have had their drivers' rooms relocated to the paddock performance centre, where they will be joined by their boss Andrea Stella, whose office has also been relocated.
