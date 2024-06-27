Verstappen set for MASSIVE blow in F1 title race
Max Verstappen's chances of securing a fourth consecutive world championship will be dealt a hammer blow before the end of the season.
The Dutchman will be forced to add a new power unit to his pool of engines after Red Bull discovered that his engine from Canadian Grand Prix practice is likely not salvageable.
Despite leading Lando Norris in the drivers' standings by 69 points, Verstappen has been far from his best in 2024.
In May, Norris got the better of his Red Bull rival in Miami to secure his maiden F1 win, whilst Verstappen endured a torrid weekend in Monaco, finishing sixth on the iconic circuit.
The reigning champion appears to be returning to top form, however, as the season approaches its midway point.
He was a comfortable winner in Montreal in Round 9, and followed up that triumph with a composed victory at last weekend's Spanish Grand Prix.
Championship leader facing grid drop
Those wins came at a cost, however, with Verstappen being forced to use his fourth and final internal combustion engine of the season in Barcelona, after engine troubles hampered his practice in Canada.
Motorsport.com report that had there been any chance of his damaged engine from the Canadian Grand Prix been salvageable, it would have been returned to the team by now.
It means the 61-time race winner is faced with the prospect of being handed a 10-place grid penalty.
With Norris emerging as a surprise challenger to Verstappen's dominance this season, any drop could prove to be significant in what is becoming a frequent fight with McLaren for race wins.
