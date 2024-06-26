Verstappen set to be reunited with LEGENDARY Red Bull F1 car

Max Verstappen is set to mark his maiden appearance at a significant motorsport event in style.

The three-time champion is well on his way to matching Sebastian Vettel and Michael Schumacher as drivers to have won four consecutive titles.

The Dutchman's victory in Barcelona was his seventh of the season, and 61st overall in the sport.

Still very much the man to beat in F1, Verstappen will aim to get the better of his Red Bull colleagues at the upcoming 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed as the team mark their 20th anniversary.

Sergio Perez will get behind the wheel of the RB19

Verstappen beat Lando Norris to take the win at last weekend's Spanish Grand Prix

Legends line up for iconic festival

The annual festival - held this year between July 11-14 - is one of the biggest weekends on the UK motorsport calendar, attracting crowds of up to 150,000, eager to see a selection of racing heroes and historic cars take part in a variety of events.

Verstappen will be joined by a host of Red Bull alumni, including David Coulthard, Mark Webber, and Visa Cash App RB star Daniel Ricciardo.

The 26-year-old's current team-mate Sergio Perez will also be in attendance - as will team boss Christian Horner - for the hill climb challenge which will see each competitor get behind the wheel of a legendary Red Bull car.

Daniel Ricciardo will be joined by Christian Horner at the event

Verstappen will be reunited with his RB16B - the vehicle which delivered the first of his world titles - for Sunday's showpiece, just two days after the team unveil their new RB17 hypercar as part of the celebrations.

Speaking to the Festival of Speed website, event founder, The Duke of Richmond, said: “In its 31-year history, this is the first time that the Festival of Speed has celebrated a Formula 1 team on this scale.

“To have both the current drivers - not to mention the reigning world champion – the CEO and Team Principal, as well as team icons, is fantastic.”

