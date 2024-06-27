EXCLUSIVE: Former F1 star shares BELIEF in Ricciardo despite poor 2024 form

A former F1 star has issued Daniel Ricciardo with a warning if the Aussie wants to remain in the sport beyond 2024.

Ricciardo's full-time return to Formula 1 has been a rocky affair, having struggled to find any consistency across the first-half of the season.

READ MORE: Red Bull to host return of F1 race winner

The popular Australian racer had started the year as a contender to replace Sergio Perez at Red Bull for 2025 but has so far failed to even outperform his VCARB team-mate Yuki Tsunoda who with 19 points has 10 more than Ricciardo in the drivers' championship.

Ricciardo's form has been questioned by many in the paddock recently, most notably by 1997 world champion Jacques Villeneuve who had a public war of words with the 34-year-old over his form during the Canadian Grand Prix weekend.

Daniel Ricciardo has struggled compared to Yuki Tsunoda

Mark Blundell has urged Daniel Ricciardo to find his confidence

Daniel Ricciardo urged to find confidence

Former McLaren driver Mark Blundell has been more supportive of Ricciardo, claiming he doesn't see a loss of talent and that the eight-time race winner just needs a confidence boost.

"Daniel's got a huge amount of ability, and we've seen seen that with the results that he delivered," the former British star told GPFans.

"I just think he's gone into the little bit of an area where the cars are not quite at the level that he's been in the past, and that team environment is a bit smaller than what he was used to.

"At the same time, he's still maybe just trying to pick up on ability and speed again to match his team-mate on a consistent basis, but I don't think there's anything wrong with his performances. I think maybe just a little bit of focus and confidence might change the dynamic."

Jacques Villeneuve recently criticised Ricciardo's form

Liam Lawson is tipped for a return to the F1 grid

Liam Lawson targeted for future

Blundell though, who picked up three podiums during his F1 career between 1991 and 1995, admits Red Bull should also be looking towards their future with talented drivers including Liam Lawson, who starred in place of an injured Ricciardo at AlphaTauri last season, eager to return to the grid.

"You've also got to say, 'Ok, well, this let's see who else is out there in the Red Bull camp,'" Blundell added speaking on behalf of Free Bets.

"You've got people like Lawson that are on the sidelines that look like they're the future, and at some point these teams are going to look to say, 'we're going to have to bite the bullet and look towards the future and take a call on it.'"

READ MORE: Ex-F1 boss shares DISLIKE for Verstappen hobby

Related