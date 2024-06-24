McLaren boss sends ALERT to Red Bull following frustrating Spanish GP
McLaren boss sends ALERT to Red Bull following frustrating Spanish GP
McLaren team principal Andrea Stella has reinforced belief that his outfit will be able to catch and surpass Red Bull this season.
Lando Norris took an incredible pole position at the Spanish Grand Prix, and had an excellent chance of earning a second career victory on Sunday.
READ MORE: Where does Red Bull legend Adrian Newey shift to next?
However, a rapid George Russell swept into the lead at Turn 1, Norris slipping behind his rivals on lap one.
It was not long before Max Verstappen usurped the Mercedes for P1, with Norris staying out long on his tyres to try and fight the champion.
McLaren proud of ‘strong’ Spanish GP
The end of the grand prix saw Norris close the gap to Verstappen, racing towards him on fresher tyres.
Yet as the remaining laps tumbled away, the Brit failed to fight for the race lead as he had in Imola, finishing two seconds behind Verstappen.
Whilst Norris appeared downbeat after the race, McLaren boss, Andrea Stella, remained proud of the ‘strong’ strategy the team produced.
Stella also emphasised McLaren's parity to Red Bull, sending a warning to the Austrian outfit that further improvements were to come.
"The win went away from us in the first corner. In Barcelona, it's not a surprise you lose from pole position because it's a long way to Turn 1,” he said to Sky Sports.
READ MORE: Red Bull to host return of F1 race winner
"I actually appreciate that Lando kept out of problems. We wanted to finish the race. We knew the pace was strong.
"The strategy was strong. I want to praise the guys that prepared the strategy very carefully.
"We knew here you don't have to pit too early otherwise you run out of tyres. In the end, we missed out to fight for the victory.
"I think the two cars are very, very close. That's a great achievement for McLaren to talk about being on par with Red Bull but we want to improve the car."
Norris has now jumped to second in the drivers’ championship, with McLaren snapping at the heels of Ferrari in third for the constructors’.
READ MORE: Ex-F1 boss shares DISLIKE for Verstappen hobby
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
McLaren boss sends ALERT to Red Bull following frustrating Spanish GP
- 40 minutes ago
F1 pundit WARNS of Hamilton Ferrari struggles
- 1 uur geleden
F1 Austrian Grand Prix 2024 weather forecast - storms in Spielberg?
- 2 uur geleden
Hamilton shambles and Norris milestone - FIVE things you may have missed at the Spanish GP
- 3 uur geleden
F1 Spanish Grand Prix 2024 results: Final classification with penalties applied
- Today 14:00
NASCAR star takes SENSATIONAL last lap Xfinity win
- Today 06:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug