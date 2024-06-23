Verstappen picks F1 tracks with BEST aura
Reigning Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen has shared which tracks have the best atmosphere.
The Dutchman declared his choices alongside team-mate Sergio Perez in an interview ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix.
Verstappen is chasing a third straight world title, and looks well on course to do so as the season approaches its midway point, yet he has been some way off his dominant best so far in 2024.
Despite winning six races this year, the Dutchman has been beaten in both Australia and Miami, and suffered a torrid weekend at the Monaco Grand Prix, where he could only finish P6 at the iconic circuit.
It has also been a turbulent campaign off-track for the 26-year-old, with questions being raised regarding his long-term future at the reigning constructors' champions.
Which fans bring the most noise?
Verstappen failed to show any signs of pressure, however, during a recent light-hearted interview with SPORTbible.
Joined by Perez, a number of fun topics were discussed, as the pair's revealed their best friends in the paddock as well as their favourite foods.
The racing duo were also asked to list the tracks which delivered the best atmospheres on the F1 calendar.
Given their close bond as team-mates, it was no surprise to see Verstappen and Perez name each other's home circuit - Zandvoort and Mexico City respectively - in their top three.
Verstappen named Spa as his second choice, whilst Perez opted to include the Red Bull Ring in Austria, where they will both be in action this weekend.
🗣️ “You go out, have a good night, when you go home, kebab. Wake up a bit hungover, you go for lunch… a little kebab!” 😂— SPORTbible (@sportbible) June 23, 2024
Max Verstappen says he loves a 3am kebab after a big night out whilst naming ‘Top Threes’ with Sergio Perez 🤝🏎️ @redbullracing @F1 #F1 #SpanishGP pic.twitter.com/CHh5QFAoIM
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul