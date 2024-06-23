close global

Verstappen picks F1 tracks with BEST aura

Reigning Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen has shared which tracks have the best atmosphere.

The Dutchman declared his choices alongside team-mate Sergio Perez in an interview ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix.

READ MORE: Ex-F1 boss shares DISLIKE for Verstappen hobby

Verstappen is chasing a third straight world title, and looks well on course to do so as the season approaches its midway point, yet he has been some way off his dominant best so far in 2024.

Despite winning six races this year, the Dutchman has been beaten in both Australia and Miami, and suffered a torrid weekend at the Monaco Grand Prix, where he could only finish P6 at the iconic circuit.

It has also been a turbulent campaign off-track for the 26-year-old, with questions being raised regarding his long-term future at the reigning constructors' champions.

Sergio Perez joined Max Verstappen for a light-hearted interview
Both drivers named Zandvoort as a circuit which provides an exceptional atmosphere

Which fans bring the most noise?

Verstappen failed to show any signs of pressure, however, during a recent light-hearted interview with SPORTbible.

Joined by Perez, a number of fun topics were discussed, as the pair's revealed their best friends in the paddock as well as their favourite foods.

The racing duo were also asked to list the tracks which delivered the best atmospheres on the F1 calendar.

Given their close bond as team-mates, it was no surprise to see Verstappen and Perez name each other's home circuit - Zandvoort and Mexico City respectively - in their top three.

Verstappen named Spa as his second choice, whilst Perez opted to include the Red Bull Ring in Austria, where they will both be in action this weekend.

READ MORE: Red Bull to host return of F1 race winner

