Family 'forced to sell' F1 legend Schumacher's personal items
Family 'forced to sell' F1 legend Schumacher's personal items
Some of seven-time Formula 1 world champion Michael Schumacher's personal items are being sold in order to help his family pay for medical bills, according to reports.
Schumacher is one of the greatest drivers to have ever graced the sport, with his record for world championship titles shared with Lewis Hamilton, and sitting second in both the all-time race victories and all-time pole positions lists.
READ MORE: F1 team boss hints at Schumacher RETURN
The German originally retired in 2006, but sensationally returned to the sport in 2010, racing with the Mercedes team. He then retired for a second time in 2012, finally putting his illustrious career to bed.
In 2013, however, a horrific skiing incident in the French Alps left Schumacher with life-threatening injuries, and little information has been given on the legend's condition since.
Schumachers selling luxury items
Schumacher's wife Corinna has protected the now-55-year-old from the public eye, while the pair's son Mick Schumacher has excelled in his own racing career.
The German champion left hospital in September 2014, and has been recovering from home ever since.
According to the Italian Repubblica, the cost of Schumacher's recovery is overwhelming the family, with the Italian publication reporting that his medical bills cost around 7 million euros per year.
A huge collection of Schumacher's watches went under the hammer in an auction last month ahead of the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix, and Italian media are now suggesting that he is selling luxury villas and private jets in order to help the family cover costs.
READ MORE: Red Bull OFFICIALLY sign Verstappen team-mate for next two seasons
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Family 'forced to sell' F1 legend Schumacher's personal items
- 1 uur geleden
Ricciardo given BOOST over F1 future by team switch rumor
- Today 02:00
IndyCar star reveals 'DEATH THREATS' over race incident
- Today 01:00
Red Bull release BIG statement over shock Verstappen exit links
- Today 00:00
Sky F1 star claims Red Bull 'in trouble' as Horner problems deepen
- Yesterday 23:00
Verstappen and Horner admit concerns over performance 'convergence'
- Yesterday 22:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
- GP CANADA 7 - 9 Jun
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul