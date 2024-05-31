Kerb riding in Formula 1 explained

Kerbs in Formula 1 are a driver's best friend and worst enemy, offering a chance to shave off tenths but also a harsh punishment for misjudgement.

In F1, those brightly coloured bumps or raised edges lining the track – often painted white and red or sometimes reflecting the host country's flag, like in Monza or Brazil – are called kerbs. They are there to define the track limits and prevent drivers from gaining an unfair advantage by cutting corners.

There are different types of kerbs, though. Some, like standard or painted kerbs, can be used strategically. Drivers can ride them within the track limits to take a tighter line around corners, potentially shaving off precious milliseconds.

Other kerbs, like sausage kerbs, are much more aggressive and unforgiving. Hitting these can damage a car's floor or suspension, cause a spin, or even launch cars into the air.

So, while kerbs can be a tool for drivers to push the limits, they have to be used carefully to avoid costly consequences.

What is kerb riding in Formula 1?

Kerb-riding, or kerbing, is the act of deliberately using the right type of kerbs to take a tighter line around a corner. The driver nudges the car slightly sideways, allowing a wheel or two to ride over the kerb to shave milliseconds off their lap time.

For instance, when navigating a tight chicane, the driver aims to clip the inside kerb at the innermost point of the driving line, known as the apex. This enables the driver to maintain a tighter line through the corner, potentially gaining a crucial edge over their rivals.

Drivers might also use exit kerbs to widen their racing line and improve exit speed.

However, while some kerbs are fair game for drivers to exploit, others, particularly the more aggressive ones like the sausages, can wreak havoc on a car. A miscalculation here could mean serious damage or even a dangerous incident, as we have seen in past races.

In 2022, Prema Racing's Dennis Hauger hit a sausage kerb and launched on top of the DAMS car of Roy Nissany during the F2 Feature Race at the British GP. Luckily, the halo saved the latter from fatal injury.

Another incident took place in 2019 in F3, when Alex Peroni was catapulted into the air after hitting a sausage kerb at Monza, resulting in a fractured vertebra.

In a harrowing crash at Macau in 2018, German F3 driver Sophia Floersch was launched into a photographers' bunker by a sausage kerb after colliding with another car on the approach to Lisboa Bend. Five people sustained injuries, and Floersch underwent 11-hour surgery for a spine fracture.

This is why studying the kerbs before each grand prix is crucial. The pre-race track walks allow drivers to get a firsthand look at the circuit's layout, including the kerbs.

This is where drivers assess the types and aggressiveness of the kerbs, how much they can be used, and the potential consequences of overstepping the line.

