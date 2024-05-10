Red Bull announce NEW car to be unveiled mid-season

Red Bull will reveal their RB17 hypercar at the Goodwood Festival of Speed this summer.

The project has been led by departing design ace Adrian Newey, who is set to leave the team in early 2025. The RB17 will be his final car for Red Bull.

Newey previously predicted that the car - a two seater, but free from the regulation constraints of Formula 1 - would be capable of F1 lap times, and has a 'very similar' design philosophy to the likes of the dominant RB19.

The RB17 - which fills the gap in Red Bull's naming lineage - is powered by a V10 engine, and just 50 editions of the £5m car will be produced.

Adrian Newey will deliver his RB17 before leaving the team in 2025

Though a hypercar, the RB17 has a 'similar' philosophy as the RB19

No better place for RB17 debut, says Horner

The RB17 will make its public debut at theGoodwood Festival of Speed, with the 2024 edition scheduled for 11-14th July.

It will appear alongside a plethora of other Red Bull cars as the team celebrate their 20th anniversary.

Team principal and CEO of the F1 operation Christian Horner said: “We are excited to debut the RB17 to the public for the first time and couldn’t think of a better world stage than Goodwood Festival of Speed.

"The RB17 exudes rarity and engineering excellence. We’ve channelled everything we know about racing into making the ultimate performance car and can’t wait for the public to see the result.

Red Bull F1 team principal Christian Horner will be at Goodwood

“I’m also just as thrilled to be bringing such a remarkable selection of cars and drivers to the iconic festival and look forward to celebrating our 20th season in front of such passionate motorsport fans.

The Duke of Richmond and festival founder Charles Gordon-Lennox added: “In such a poignant year for the Formula 1 team, I am honoured they have chosen the Festival of Speed as the venue to unveil the much-anticipated RB17 for its global public debut.

"I know our fans will be hugely excited for the team to bring a multitude of their championship-winning cars and drivers to the event this year.”

