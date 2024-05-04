BOLD plan to add three new teams submitted to F1 and the FIA
Formula 1 and the FIA have received an incredible new proposal that could see three new teams join the grid.
It comes after Andretti had their bid to enter the sport approved by the FIA in October last year, only for F1 to deny the American team their entry, citing that they would not bring any financial or sporting value to the grid.
The current F1 teams also voiced their concerns about the possibility of an 11th team, as the $1.25 billion prize pot, which is divided depending on where they finish in the constructors’ championship, would be significantly diluted if Andretti’s bid was approved.
It remains to be seen if Andretti will be given approval to join the grid as they plan in 2026, but they would have to compete with a customer engine for two years until their power unit supplier, General Motors, will be ready to run its own system in 2028.
Radical proposal to FIA for new entries
Talks are said to be continuing being Andretti, GM and F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali during the Miami Grand Prix.
And amid these discussions, a document revealed by RacingNews365 is said to contain an alternative solution to get new teams onto the grid should Andretti’s proposal fail.
The broad idea, fronted by two technical stalwarts Tim Milne and Lewis Butler, would allow for up to three teams to join F1 – but not as a constructor.
In this case, each team would not collect any constructors’ championship points or prize money and compete in a proposed minimum of eight circuits that allow up to 26 cars, whilst operating in a region not currently represented in F1, that being either the Americas, Asia, Africa or Oceania.
Effectively, the teams would be on a three-season trial period, with the view to become a full-time constructor in their fourth racing season.
During these three seasons, they would have to prove that they can expand revenue steams within their home market to a minimum threshold, expand fan engagement, cover prize-fund expansion and compete on track to an acceptable standard.
