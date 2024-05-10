Jos Verstappen admits Red Bull's future is 'not good' after Newey loss

Jos Verstappen has shared his views on the potential impact of Adrian Newey's departure from Red Bull.

The 52-year-old's comments come in response to the announcement that Newey will end his 18-year association with the team in 2025.

Rumours emerged last week speculating that the design chief's was set to resign from his post amid his displeasure over the ongoing saga involving team principal Christian Horner, with the news now confirmed.

A host of top teams, including Ferrari, are now looking to secure Newey's signature, whose next move remains a mystery at this stage.

Now Verstappen - father of reigning drivers' champion Max Verstappen - has expressed his fears that the loss of Newey could lead to a full-scale collapse at Red Bull.

”The team is in danger of falling apart," he admitted to Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf. "I was afraid of that earlier this year.

"For internal peace, it is important that key people stay on board- that is not the case now.

"Newey is leaving and earlier this year it also looked like Helmut would be sent away. For the future that is not good.”

