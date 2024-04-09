close global

Verstappen hints at long-time ally returning to Red Bull after Sauber move

Sheona Mountford
Verstappen hints at long-time ally returning to Red Bull after Sauber move

A key ally of Max Verstappen’s could be poised to make a return to Red Bull only days after leaving the team.

Chief mechanic Lee Stevenson announced via he was leaving the team, a major blow to Verstappen.

READ MORE: Wolff makes STUNNING chassis admission after Williams controversy Stevenson has been alongside Verstappen for all 56 of his race victories but has already arrived at his new venture.

The mechanic has been poached by Stake F1, who will be hoping Stevenson’s Red Bull experience will help create a successful Audi project when they enter the sport in 2026.

Verstappen praises ‘good friend’ Stevenson Despite leaving there is no bad blood between Verstappen and his former number one mechanic.

At the Japanese GP post-qualifying press conference he opened up on his relationship with Stevenson, revealing the door could be open for a potential return to Red Bull.

“Yeah, I mean, I have a very good relationship with Leroy already from my start at Red Bull from 2016 onwards,” Verstappen said.

“He was my number one…We've had a few good years. And then he moved into a bit of a different role where I think initially was a bit more based at the factory. Then he came back to the track and a bit more like sharing duties as a chief mechanic.

“He got a great opportunity at Sauber, and I don't blame him for trying something new.

“Yeah, I mean, we're still good friends. We have shared a lot of great moments together.

“Sometimes in life, you get opportunities and you maybe go a bit out of your comfort zone. You try something new. If it doesn't work out, you can always come back, right?”

READ MORE: ‘Ricciardo is so finished’ - Pressure mounts on F1 star after MAJOR Japanese GP accident

