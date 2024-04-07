close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
‘Ricciardo is so finished’ - Pressure mounts on F1 star after MAJOR Japanese GP accident

‘Ricciardo is so finished’ - Pressure mounts on F1 star after MAJOR Japanese GP accident

‘Ricciardo is so finished’ - Pressure mounts on F1 star after MAJOR Japanese GP accident

‘Ricciardo is so finished’ - Pressure mounts on F1 star after MAJOR Japanese GP accident

Daniel Ricciardo faces an uphill battle as he continues to struggle so far in the 2024 Formula 1 season.

The Australian driver retired on lap one of the Japanese Grand Prix after tangling with Williams' Alex Albon.

READ MORE: What the 2025 F1 grid looks like after MASSIVE Hamilton move

Both drivers were ok, but their cars suffered major damage and a red flag was forced to enable repairs to the barrier which had been opened up by the smash.

It comes at a pretty bad time for Ricciardo, who was just starting to build some momentum and show some impressive pace following a slow start to the season.

Daniel Ricciardo retired on lap one of the Japanese GP
Daniel Ricciardo is making a full-time return to F1 in 2024

READ MORE: F1 Driver Salaries 2024: Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton WAY out in front

Where does this leave Daniel Ricciardo?

He was less than a tenth of a second from making Q3 in qualifying after having one true practice session to prepare, but was pipped by team-mate Yuki Tsunoda in the final seconds of Q2.

His retirement means that Tsunoda is now 4-0 up against him in both the qualifying and race head-to-heads.

Time is running out for him to make a significant impact and he risks getting bogged down by a lot of negativity after a poor run of results.

The ‘Honey Badger’ is now drawing criticism from fans, who aren’t in support of his Formula 1 comeback story and how it has panned out for him so far.

Another fan made this Ferrari-themed graphic to highlight the Aussie's struggles.

Someone else pointed out that Liam Lawson - who lurks in the VCARB wings for an F1 seat, appeared again on screen after Ricciardo crashed.

And finally, not everyone agrees with the harsh criticism of the eight-time race winner.

READ MORE: Lawson fires Red Bull WARNING over controversial choice

Related

Lewis Hamilton Daniel Ricciardo F1 Yuki Tsunoda Williams Japanese Grand Prix
'Could you stop crashing for five minutes?' - F1 Twitter's best Japanese GP memes & reaction
Japanese Grand Prix

'Could you stop crashing for five minutes?' - F1 Twitter's best Japanese GP memes & reaction

  • 2 uur geleden
Red Bull star makes OMINOUS admission after Japanese GP dominance - Top three verdict
Japanese Grand Prix

Red Bull star makes OMINOUS admission after Japanese GP dominance - Top three verdict

  • 3 uur geleden

Latest News

Japanese Grand Prix

F1 rivals give verdict on 'tricky' Japanese GP crash

  • 25 minutes ago
Japanese Grand Prix

‘Ricciardo is so finished’ - Pressure mounts on F1 star after MAJOR Japanese GP accident

  • 55 minutes ago
F1 Legends

Vettel explains what could tempt him into a DRAMATIC F1 return

  • 1 uur geleden
Japanese Grand Prix

'Could you stop crashing for five minutes?' - F1 Twitter's best Japanese GP memes & reaction

  • 2 uur geleden
F1 News

Wolff makes STUNNING chassis admission after Williams controversy

  • 2 uur geleden
Japanese Grand Prix

Red Bull star makes OMINOUS admission after Japanese GP dominance - Top three verdict

  • 3 uur geleden
More news

F1 Race Calendar

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x