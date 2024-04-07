‘Ricciardo is so finished’ - Pressure mounts on F1 star after MAJOR Japanese GP accident
‘Ricciardo is so finished’ - Pressure mounts on F1 star after MAJOR Japanese GP accident
Daniel Ricciardo faces an uphill battle as he continues to struggle so far in the 2024 Formula 1 season.
The Australian driver retired on lap one of the Japanese Grand Prix after tangling with Williams' Alex Albon.
READ MORE: What the 2025 F1 grid looks like after MASSIVE Hamilton move
Both drivers were ok, but their cars suffered major damage and a red flag was forced to enable repairs to the barrier which had been opened up by the smash.
It comes at a pretty bad time for Ricciardo, who was just starting to build some momentum and show some impressive pace following a slow start to the season.
READ MORE: F1 Driver Salaries 2024: Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton WAY out in front
Where does this leave Daniel Ricciardo?
He was less than a tenth of a second from making Q3 in qualifying after having one true practice session to prepare, but was pipped by team-mate Yuki Tsunoda in the final seconds of Q2.
His retirement means that Tsunoda is now 4-0 up against him in both the qualifying and race head-to-heads.
Time is running out for him to make a significant impact and he risks getting bogged down by a lot of negativity after a poor run of results.
The ‘Honey Badger’ is now drawing criticism from fans, who aren’t in support of his Formula 1 comeback story and how it has panned out for him so far.
daniel ricciardo is so cooked— isaiah✰ (@tlop444) April 7, 2024
Another fan made this Ferrari-themed graphic to highlight the Aussie's struggles.
An inspirational message for Ricciardo during this tough time 💜 pic.twitter.com/gbBUEuTdhb— Buc Nasty 🏁 (@premystic) April 6, 2024
Someone else pointed out that Liam Lawson - who lurks in the VCARB wings for an F1 seat, appeared again on screen after Ricciardo crashed.
- ricciardo makes a mistake— noelle faulkner (@noelleflamingo) April 6, 2024
- camera cuts to liam lawson
broadcast director: pic.twitter.com/942Dhh9xMW
And finally, not everyone agrees with the harsh criticism of the eight-time race winner.
Blaming Ricciardo for that is insane like what’s he supposed to do? Just brake in the middle of the track to let Stroll and Albon pass?— Rhys 🇦🇺❗️ (@SulloReport) April 7, 2024
READ MORE: Lawson fires Red Bull WARNING over controversial choice
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 rivals give verdict on 'tricky' Japanese GP crash
- 25 minutes ago
‘Ricciardo is so finished’ - Pressure mounts on F1 star after MAJOR Japanese GP accident
- 55 minutes ago
Vettel explains what could tempt him into a DRAMATIC F1 return
- 1 uur geleden
'Could you stop crashing for five minutes?' - F1 Twitter's best Japanese GP memes & reaction
- 2 uur geleden
Wolff makes STUNNING chassis admission after Williams controversy
- 2 uur geleden
Red Bull star makes OMINOUS admission after Japanese GP dominance - Top three verdict
- 3 uur geleden