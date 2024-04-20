Ricciardo issued ultimatum as Red Bull bosses pile on the pressure

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has put the pressure on his former driver Daniel Ricciardo to 'turn it around' following a poor start to the season.

Ricciardo now drives for Red Bull's sister team Visa Cash App RB, but had been linked with a promotion back into the top seat, with Sergio Perez's contract set to expire at the end of 2024.

That same fact applies to Ricciardo, whose future in Formula 1 beyond the end of this season may be in jeopardy after a poor run of form.

Ricciardo is still point-less in 2024, and has been outqualified by team-mate Yuki Tsunoda at all four races so far, with the Japanese driver sat on seven points in the drivers' championship.

Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda are team-mates at RB

Daniel Ricciardo has struggled to hit form in 2024

Ricciardo set to be replaced?

Horner recently admitted that there was 'pressure' on the Australian, with 22-year-old Liam Lawson waiting in the wings as reserve driver.

Lawson's performances when deputising for Ricciardo in 2023 were brilliant, and Helmut Marko has said recently that it would be 'exciting' for the team to bring the New Zealander in before the end of this season.

Now, Horner has suggested that Ricciardo needs to step up his performances, or risk being replaced.

“Well look, I think it’s really in Daniel’s hands and he needs to get his season going," the Red Bull boss told Sky Sports at the Chinese Grand Prix.

"He’s had a tough start to the year but he needs to turn it around, and no better place than here on a sprint race weekend so, you know, he knows that, he’s a big boy, he knows the pressures that are involved in F1 and, obviously, within the Red Bull team.”

