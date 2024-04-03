close global

Hamilton reveals 'mic drop' retirement plans amid struggles

Sheona Mountford
Lewis Hamilton has revealed his future plans for when he retires from Formula 1.

The seven-time world champion has had a disappointing start to the 2024 season, outpaced by his teammate George Russell in every qualifying session this year.

Furthermore, an engine failure at the Australian Grand Prix led to the British driver labelling this as the ‘worst start to a season’ he has ever had.

After announcing a shock move to Ferrari, Hamilton is far from being finished with F1 and will be hoping to rejuvenate his career with a fight for an eighth world title.

Hamilton discusses life after F1

Until signing with Ferrari, Hamilton was expected to end his F1 career with Mercedes.

With a multi-year deal at Ferrari, retirement may be a little further away for the champion, but he still has aspirations post-racing.

In an interview with British GQ he revealed his desire to succeed beyond F1.

“I went through this phase of understanding that I can’t race forever,” Hamilton said. “Because when I stop, I’m gonna drop the mic and be happy.”

“The difficult thing is I want to do everything,” he laughed. “I’m very ambitious. But I understand that you can’t do – actually, I take that back because I don’t believe in the word can’t."

“To be a master at something, there’s the 10,000 hours it takes. Obviously, I’ve done that in racing. There’s not enough time to master all of these different things.”

When asked by the interviewer what he would focus on instead of racing, Hamilton said: “Well. I think it’s gonna be film and fashion.”

