F1 winner questions Hamilton over 'transparency' demands

Formula 1 winner David Coulthard has questioned Lewis Hamilton over comments he made calling for more ‘transparency’.

Coulthard participated in 246 races throughout his career with the likes of Williams, McLaren and Red Bull.

READ MORE: Verstappen speaks to rumors of Red Bull 'fear' over future

Hamilton stood up for friend Susie Wolff after the FIA opened an investigation into an alleged ‘conflict of interest’ between herself and spouse Toto Wolff – Mercedes’ team principal.

He called for the sport to stand ‘true to their values’ amid a media frenzy that has clouded the sport for the last few months involving the FIA and Formula 1.

The Wolff investigation, an investigation into President Mohammed Ben Sulayem and a Red Bull investigation into team boss Christian Horner have all been key subjects of matter recently.

READ MORE: Drive to Survive set to cover Horner Red Bull saga

David Coulthard is turned into an F1 pundit after he retired

Lewis Hamilton stood up for the Wolff family

What does Coulthard think?

But David Coulthard disagrees with Hamilton’s calls, instead believing that the publicity isn’t bad for the sport.

“There’s one school of thought that says: ‘There’s no such thing as bad publicity'," Coulthard said on the Formula For Success podcast.

“Whenever there’s been big traumas and Formula 1 – loss of life and horrible situations like that – the audience has grown because it takes it off the back pages and puts it on the front pages.

“We’ve had Lewis Hamilton ask for more accountability and transparency across the board,” he continued.

“I’m always a bit curious on that, actually, because it’s like people ask for things whilst they’re not having to do it.

"Lead by example in being transparent and open, rather than just doing so whenever there’s a controversy.”

READ MORE: DtS star Guenther Steiner lands SECOND new role after Haas exit

Related