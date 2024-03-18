Hamilton reveals Mercedes F1 FURY after tough stretch

Lewis Hamilton is one of the most successful drivers in Formula 1 history, but that doesn't mean his time in the sport has been all easy.

The Mercedes legend is set to depart the team at the end of the 2024 season, as he embarks on a new quest.

He’s without a win in over two years and his frustrations have led to him signing with Ferrari for at least two years beyond 2025.

Mercedes have tailed away from Red Bull at the front of the pack and have a lot of work to do to get back to where they were – something Hamilton doesn’t believe can happen soon enough for his needs.

Lewis Hamilton's W15 at the Saudi GP

Lewis Hamilton strolls through the Formula 1 paddock

Hamilton: A pretty shocking year

Speaking in season six of Netflix’s Drive to Survive, Hamilton shared his anger at a poor 2022 season in which aimed to avenge his title defeat of the season prior.

“After a difficult year in 2022, I didn’t get a win. Overall, a pretty shocking year,” he said. “My goal is to get back to the top. I’m trying to win a world championship again. Reclaim my eighth.

“I need to take back the championship that was taken from me. I need to own it.

It’s unlikely that they will get the chance to win another championship together with this season’s W15 in requirement of a lot more work.

But Hamilton could make a run at future titles alongside Charles Leclerc if he can get adjusted to his new environment at Ferrari and win some races.

