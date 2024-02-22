Wolff reveals hopes for personal Mercedes future

Toto Wolff has hinted that the impending departure of Lewis Hamilton from Mercedes doesn't have him questioning his own future with the team.

The Austrian has been with the team since 2013, joining as an executive director and taking on the role of team principal.

In his time with the team, Wolff has overseen seven drivers’ world championships, six coming from Lewis Hamilton, and eight consecutive constructors’ titles between 2014 and 2021.

The 52-year-old recently signed a new three-year contract with the team, taking him until the end of the 2026 season.

Wolff: I hope there's another 30 years at Mercedes

Wolff made the comments in ‘F1 Racing Confidential’, a soon-to-be released book written by The Guardian F1 correspondent, Giles Richards.

The book will feature 20 interviews from key figures from six F1 teams, as well as the sport’s tyre supplier Pirelli, as they speak about their life and their roles.

Towards the end of his interview, the Mercedes boss discussed what the future holds for him and he hopes there is a reality where he is with the team in his eighties.

“Life is full of surprises,” he said. “I would never have imagined I would be here or the success of this team. I am 52 now. It sounds like an old age but hopefully there are another 30 years of Mercedes F1 for me.

“It's important that when you hand over the baton at 80, you can say: 'That was pretty good. I am happy with myself - I met my own expectations of my life'.”

