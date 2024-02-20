Hamilton began remarkable F1 journey on father's furniture

Lewis Hamilton serves as a remarkable role model for the younger generation. In a conversation with Netflix's Drive to Survive, he expressed that it's his own experiences in youth that fuel his desire for positive change.

As Drive to Survive release month unfolds, here at GPFans, we're reflecting on some of the most impactful storylines throughout the show's history.

With five seasons of chaos behind us, anticipation is high for even more drama when the sixth installment premieres on 23 February, coinciding with the conclusion of Formula 1's 2024 pre-season test in Bahrain.

Here is the latest article where our editorial team go harking back to pivotal moments on the amazing docuseries...

F1's humble beginnings

Lewis Hamilton takes a stroll with Angela Cullen, his former physiotherapist

Formula 1 is the pinnacle of motorsport and that means that there is no lack of investment or money around.

Some of the world’s richest people are involved and that's why it's important to remember that not everyone comes from privileged beginnings.

The likes of Esteban Ocon living out of a caravan and Lewis Hamilton living on his dad’s sofa – these inspirational tales give hope to children all over the world that they can achieve their dreams.

What people see of Lewis Hamilton is the big Ferrari contract, millions earnt over the years with Mercedes and seven world championships.

Hamilton: I remember the struggle

Lewis Hamilton will make a headline move to Ferrari for the 2025 season

But the Brit comes from an incredibly hard-working family who fought to give him the chance to showcase his talent and reach Formula 1 as he told Netflix’s Drive to Survive.

"People probably don’t - won’t know that I grew up, like, on my dad’s couch, so we didn’t have any money,” he said. “I remember the struggle.

“I remember how hard it was for my mum with the multiple jobs she had to keep a roof over mine and my two sisters’ heads. I remember how it was for my dad to keep me racing. I know how hard it was.

“The way I’m wired, I don’t really have a filter. I say what’s on my mind and I’m not always too bothered about upsetting someone if it’s going to make a difference.” he continued.

“I’ll be damned if I’m going to win all these championships and have all this success and not use it to make change.”

The Hamilton Commission is part of the change that he wants to implement within motorsport, which is aimed at helping black children from the UK get the opportunities they otherwise wouldn’t have had access to.

Not only does he leave a momentous legacy behind on track, but he will off track too – such is the level of effort and hard work he puts into his projects.

